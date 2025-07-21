South African singer Londie London hogged headlines again regarding what she does for a living

During a podcast interview with Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, the reality TV star shared details about her source of income

Many netizens were upset with how Mbatha's sister interrogated Londie about how she makes money

Bathong, Londie London never catches a break from people always interrogating her about how she makes her money and affords her lavish lifestyle. She recently set the record straight on what she does for a living.

During a podcast interview with Nomzamo Mbatha's older sister, Wendy, the reality TV star shared details about her source of income after she got insulted by Minnie Ntuli on The Real Housewives of Durban when she insinuated that Londie sells her body for money.

In a video posted by online user @Compaqllow, the singer explained she makes her money from her braid business and also from TV. This constant question about the star's income stream seemed to have angered many netizens on social media, as they feel like Londie London is always interrogated by people who are always judging her.

Netizens react to Londie London's interview

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to Londie London's interview with Wendy Mbatha. Some were upset with how the star was interrogated by the podcaster.

Here are some of their comments below:

@NomfundoMlambo2 said:

"I don’t know anything about how content works, but Londie does get paid for Instagram, the singer does the MCs, and also she’s a qualified fashion designer."

@SthembiD commented:

"I actually don't like how Londie lets these people get away with disrespecting her....Yaaaz, they are too comfortable disrespecting her, it's annoying."

@Pinkdoll_love responded:

"These people want Londie to say she's selling her body. Why this question? Mean girls tire me. They must leave Londie alone hawu these people disgust me."

@Waylonjunior replied:

"Honestly, I feel sorry for Londie having to explain every detail of how she makes her money; it must be exhausting. Imagine turning your hustle into a public spectacle just to satisfy doubters. That’s the price of success these days."

@lebo_070 questioned:

"The questions are so accusatory, like what does she want Londie to say she does for a living?"

@Fulunem mentioned:

"It looks like the interviewer already has an answer. So combative! She must just accuse Londie of whatever it is that she thinks she does, so she can confirm or deny."

@malumzskhulu wrote:

"She is being interrogated."

Minnie Ntuli's former classmate accuses her of being a bully

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Ntuli is facing accusations of bullying after a former high school classmate revealed the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the radio host.

Previously, an online user, @Burnerburnerac5, claimed to have been a classmate with the former Real Housewives of Durban star back at Pinetown Girls' High School. The netizen relived how horrible and mean Ntuli was to her at school for no apparent reason.

