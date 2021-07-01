Jacob Zuma Foundation Responds to ConCourt, Denounces Judgment

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the judgment against former President Jacob Zuma was biased and unconstitutional

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the foundation defended the former president, saying he was treated unfairly by the court

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found Zuma in contempt of court and he was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison

The Jacob Zuma Foundation came out with a statement on Wednesday evening, denouncing the judgement handed out by the ConCourt. This comes after the court ruled Jacob Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president was not treated fairly under the Constitution by the Constitutional Court. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Getty Images

In January, Zuma was ordered by the Constitutional Court to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and give testimony, which he failed to do on numerous occasions. According to IOL, the commission approached the Constitutional Court to find him in contempt of court.

In their statement, the Jacob Zuma Foundation stated that they were still studying the judgement and seeking legal advice, according to News24. They did not indicate whether or not Zuma would be handing himself over to the police as instructed.

The foundation stated that Zuma was not treated fairly under the Constitution by the court and that the ruling was biased. They stated Zuma never believed he was above the Constitution and that he in fact wanted to be treated like all South Africans in terms of the Constitution.

"On the contrary, he has always insisted that he must be treated like every other citizen," they stated.

The statement further stated that Zuma seeks to be afforded the same protections under the Constitution as every other citizen. The statement concluded that Judge Khempe's ruling was emotional and angry and inconsistent with the country's laws.

"The refusal of our patron to comply with an order which he considered unconstitutional cannot be characterised as wilful or 'mala fide'," the statement emphasised.

Democracy hero to convict: Zuma judgement put under the microscope

Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma's Constitutional Court judgement has come under the glaring eye of the microscope as South Africa and the world look on and attempt to make sense of the scenes that have played out.

The country's embattled former president was once seen as a struggle hero, putting his weight strongly behind what was a raging fight against the ills of an oppressive racial system.

Zuma faces the prospect of spending the next 15 months of his life behind bars – at 79 years of age – having once been familiar with the cold metal bars of a jail cell as a political prisoner.

That open defiance brought contempt of court charges being levelled against Zuma, months after he denied an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry, with the additional ruling that the charges cannot be appealed.

