ANC NEC to Meet This Weekend to Discuss Zuma's 15 Month Sentence

The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to converse this weekend regarding the impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court

The ANC's Veterans League has asked for a more relaxed response as extreme anger has been called for. The league stated that the implications of the judgement made against Zuma will be discussed at the upcoming NEC meeting.

The ConCourt's ruling to send the former president to prison has some in the ANC concerned. Many are pointing out that it is the first time that a guilty person has been handed down a sentence without being able to fight against the contempt.

The ANC's NEC is expected to meet this weekend over Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

EWN reported that the seats were not on the same page with the majority stating that it was a violation of the constitutional rights of Zuma and that it carried the same fate for others who in future might find themselves in the same or similar predicaments.

MKMVA stands behind Jacob Zuma by stationing themselves at Nkandla

Briefly News reported that ex-combatants of uMkhonto weSizwe in the country's provinces were on Tuesday finalising arrangements to make their way to former president Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in order to 'protect' him.

This follows the Constitutional Court ruling on the same day for Zuma to spend 15 months in jail. The former president now has to hand himself over to the police so he could start his 15-month jail sentence.

Spokesperson for MKMVA Carl Niehaus stated that the veterans already arrived at Zuma's home in Nkandla. Niehaus stated that they would do anything in their power to defend the former president.

