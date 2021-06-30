Update: Police Van Allegedly Turned Away from Nkandla by MKMVA

A police van was allegedly turned away from Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead but this has not yet been confirmed

In a video being widely shared on social media, a SAPS van seems to be turning away from the homestead of the former president

Many social media users and media publications have stated that the MKMVA had not allowed the van to enter the premises

Drama has erupted outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead after a police vehicle was turned away by members of the MKMVA. Zuma's home is currently being 'protected' by the MKMVA.

Videos have begun circulating on social media of the vets stopping the SAPS from entering Zuma's homestead on Wednesday, 30 June. The members drastically outnumbered the number of police officers who arrived at the scene.

The controversial homestead has been guarded by the MKMVA since Tuesday when Zuma was handed his 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court.

A video of a SAPS van turning away from Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead has gone viral online. Image: @MrHandsome_ZA

Source: Twitter

Mzansi's response to the unique situation involving Zuma and the MKMVA

@NONTU2KO_N wrote:

"Now, this is interesting..."

@kgwale_prince shared:

"Why did they go there, because Zuma was given 5 days to either go to Nkandla police station or JHB correctional centre?"

MKMVA stands behind Jacob Zuma by stationing themselves at Nkandla

Briefly News reported that ex-combatants of uMkhonto weSizwe in the country's provinces were on Tuesday finalising arrangements to make their way to former president Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in order to 'protect' him.

This follows the Constitutional Court ruling on the same day for Zuma to spend 15 months in jail. The former president now has to hand himself over to the police so he could start his 15-month jail sentence.

Spokesperson for MKMVA Carl Niehaus stated that the veterans already arrived at Zuma's home in Nkandla. Niehaus stated that they would do anything in their power to defend the former president.

