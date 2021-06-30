MKMVA Reiterate Support for Jacob Zuma and Station at Nkandla

The MKMVA has stated that it will still stand beside Jacob Zuma despite the Constitutional Court ruling of the former president spending 15 months behind bars

Zuma was given five days to hand himself over to police and according to his daughter, he chose to hand himself over at the Nkandla police station

The MKMVA has now revealed that they have made their way over to Nkandla to 'protect' the former president

Ex-combatants of uMkhonto weSizwe in the country's provinces were on Tuesday finalising arrangements to make their way to former president Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in order to 'protect' him.

This follows the Constitutional Court ruling on the same day for Zuma to spend 15 months in jail. The former president now has to hand himself over to the police so he could start his 15-month jail sentence.

Spokesperson for MKMVA Carl Niehaus stated that the veterans already arrived at Zuma's home in Nkandla. Niehaus stated that they would do anything in their power to defend the former president.

A report by News24 stated that the ConCourt ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele to make sure that Zuma is arrested within five days of the sentencing if he failed to follow the law by handing himself over to the police.

EWN reported that this is despite the fact that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Msholozi's daughter, stating that her father is willing to hand himself over to the police. The MKMVA maintained that the association would not stand for the ruling against Zuma.

Dudu Zuma goes to great lengths to make her father appear unbothered

Briefly News also reported that Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given 5 days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

