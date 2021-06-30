Dudu Zuma Posts Snap of Her Dad JZ Who Appears To Be in High Spirits

Dudu Zuma is committed to showing her dad support online and recently headed to Twitter to share a snap of her dad and his spokesperson looking very happy

The snap is meant to come as a shocker to many South Africans who have been wondering how Zuma would be taking his recent sentencing to prison

Many people naturally headed to the comment section where they either showed the Zumas some support or made jokes about the ex-president's feigned happiness

Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to assure her father's supporters that he is still in high spirits despite the fact that he was given 5 days to hand himself over to the police after being found guilty of defying the ConCourt.

A happy and healthy ex-president Jacob Zuma

Taking to Twitter, Zuma's daughter Dudu shared a snap of her dad sharing a happy laugh with his spokesperson. Admittedly, Zuma's smile does not look like the smile of a man who is soon headed to prison.

"How @PresJGZuma's Day Is Going With His Spokesperson @MzwaneleManyi," the post was captioned.

Zuma and non Zuma stans have a lot to say:

@SaneleMajeke1 said:

"Stay strong president this indeed a sad day for most of the black South Africans"

@MKwadabeka said:

"Honestly, Zuma is old now and looks unwell - he must serve 2 weeks and go rest at home"

@Akhona68027971 said:

"Ignoring, undermining and insulting the rule of law is very dangerous. Let it be known that no person is above the law including Zuma, whose actions flew in the face of reason. "Let justice be done though the heavens fall" Today it feels good to be an African."

Nando's upsets Zuma's fans with their hilarious post

Briefly News also reported that fast-food giant Nando's may have taken things just a little too far after they released an ad that poked fun around Jacob Zuma and the Constitutional Court's recent ruling that he is sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

In their hilariously controversial ad, the restaurant pokes fun at Zuma's famous number reading blunder. In the caption, they also imply that many South Africans are happy about Zuma's "lockdown."

"A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly," the post was captioned.

