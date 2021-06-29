Jacob Zuma Trends on Social Media After Being Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison

Former president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found of being in contempt of court

Social media users have rushed to defend Zuma and his critics have taken to the internet to celebrate the court's decision

Briefly News took a look at what social media users had to say after Zuma began to trend online after the news broke

Former president Jacob Zuma was trending on social media after the news broke that he had been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of being in contempt of court.

With Zuma's supporters becoming increasingly vocal and rushing to defend; his critics are just as loud. Both camps are taking to the internet in reaction to the court ruling.

Jacob Zuma was trending online after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Briefly News took a look at what Mznasi is saying about the former president becoming a guest of the state.

Social media reactions after Zuma was found guilty

@HermanMashaba:

"President @CyrilRamaphosa, it is now time for you to do what is right!

#JacobZuma should not receive benefits from South African taxpayers for another day.

Someone who undermines our constitution and the rule of law should not receive a cent from law-abiding South Africans!"

@AdvoBarryRoux

"Hopefully, Jacob Zuma won’t present himself to the law enforcement within 5 days. I want to see something. #JacobZuma."

@moabelo_tshepo:

"I wish Zuma doesn't present himself to the law enforcement within 5 days. I want to see something I want to see Bheki Cele working for his salary ."

@Mawi_Mtshi:

"Long live Pres. Zuma no jail sentence will turn the ordinary South Africans against you. You will forever be the greatest ✊"

@edwardnmoloi:

"Welcome Baba #JacobZuma."

