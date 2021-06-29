"If You Surrender, You Are a Coward": MKMVA Vets Promise to Protect Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found guilty of being in contempt of court

His supporters have rushed to defend him online and in-person with the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) promising to defend Zuma

The president of the MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe has said that Zuma's rights have been "trampled" on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. His supporters have rushed to support him including the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Initially, they had distanced themselves from statements made by Carl Niehaus but now they have come out guns blazing and vowed to defend the former president.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. His supporters have flocked to protect him. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Members of the MKMVA have made arrangements to descend en mass on Nkandla in the wake of the ruling in order to "protect" him according to News24.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe vows to defend Zuma

Speaking to eNCA the MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said that it is outrageous that the rights of the former president were "trampled" on.

He went on to say that Zuma fought hard for those rights and to let them be taken away is to "surrender" and you are then a "coward".

Maphatsoe said that the MKMVA were prepared to defend Zuma's rights as a brave member of the MKMVA. It is not clear if the MKMVA will prevent the police from arresting Zuma should he fail to hand himself over.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe distances the movement from Carl Niehaus' statement

Earlier, Briefly News reported that MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe has moved the association away from a statement released by Carl Niehaus. Niehaus stated that they would not be supporting a State Capture Commission criminal complaint filed against former President Jacob Zuma.

The Spokesperson went on to distribute the statement where he told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that it was unwise and perilous to lay a complaint against the former president.

Zondo, last week, asked the secretary of the Commission to not only lay the criminal complaint but to also go to the Constitutional Court to see if they would be able to compel Zuma to appear at the Commission.

Duduzile Zuma Confirms Jacob Zuma Will Hand Himself Over to Nkandla SAPS

In other news, former president Jacob Zuma was handed his sentence of a 15-month jail term on Tuesday, 29 June. Zuma will, according to his daughter, be handing himself over in Nkandla.

Zuma's sentencing relates to his refusal to appear before the Zondo Commission after the Constitutional Court ordered him to appear. Zuma defied the ruling and refused to appear unless the Chairperson of the Commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recused himself.

The former president was also ordered to pay the cost of the two counsels.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za