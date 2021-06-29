MKMVA Distances Itself from Statement Made by Spokesperson Carl Niehaus

The president of the MKMVA has distanced the association from the statement released by spokesperson Carl Niehaus

Niehaus allegedly stated that South Africans need to band together to fight the sentence handed to Jacob Zuma by the Constitutional Court

This follows Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's decision to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma which inevitably resulted in his sentencing

MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe has moved the association away from a statement released by Carl Niehaus. Niehaus stated that they would not be supporting a State Capture Commission criminal complaint filed against former President Jacob Zuma.

The Spokesperson went on to distribute the statement where he told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that it was unwise and perilous to lay a complaint against the former president.

Zondo, last week, asked the secretary of the Commission to not only lay the criminal complaint but to also go to the Constitutional Court to see if they would be able to compel Zuma to appear at the Commission.

Speaking with EWN, Maphatsoe said that the statement was a mistake, however, the association was still concerned about the Commission's stance with the former president.

Cape Talk reported that Niehaus called on South Africans to express their outrage over the sentencing handed down to Zuma stating that they need to fight back against Zuma's imprisonment.

Jacob Zuma found guilty of being in contempt of court

In breaking news from early on Tuesday, Briefly News recently reported that the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission. Justice Sisi Khampepe wrote the majority judgement.

Reports state that she was thorough and addressed every aspect of the matter. Both Justice Theron and Justice Jaftha's minority judgement agreed that Zuma is guilty of contempt while Khampepe noted that the majority judgement is unappealable. This means that the former president has to spend 15 months in jail, he can't be let off.

News24 reported that Justice Khampepe stated that Zuma's behaviour 'smacks of malice', thus proving that the rule of law overpowers and is supreme even over a former leader of the republic. The report continued by stating that Zuma's sentencing for the 15-month period is unsuspended

