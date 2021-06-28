Julius Malema of the EFF recently took a quite expected swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa who has just addressed South Africa with news of a new lockdown level

In his controversial tweet, Malema accused Ramaphosa of trying to hypnotise South Africans by using former president Nelson Mandela's name

The tweet naturally brought in an influx of comments from South Africans who shared their thoughts on the country's current situation and politicians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One thing we as South Africans have come to expect, is members of the EFF criticising members of the ANC and particularly the president of the current leading party, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Julius Malema recently proved this after he headed online to drag Ramaphosa.

Malema makes accusations of hypnotism

In his tweet, Malema accused Ramaphosa of using the name of Nelson Mandela to try and hypnotise South Africans. He also said that Ramaphosa is "killing" the country's people.

Julius Malema has dragged Cyril Rampaphosa. Images: @EFF/@PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"When they want to hypnotise us, they use Mandela name. #RamaphosaIsKillingUs," he wrote.

South Africans share their thoughts on Malema's tweet

@abelmafhoho said:

"Can we hear what he says?He is the president. Your time will come."

@LESIBADAVID4 said:

"Relax juju relax we need our nation to live please wait!"

@XolilePlaatjie1 said:

"I am very disappointed with President Ramaphosa, I was expecting him to announce your appointment as Minister of Health."

@nhlalisuthi0206 said:

"#EFFIsKillingUs with super spreader events like marches."

The country goes right back into level 4

Briefly News earlier reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions were rising and Covid-19 infections were getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two.

As a result, new restrictions will be put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4. A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person to person contact which was the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za