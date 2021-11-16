President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will observe a four-day mourning period in honour of the late FW de Klerk

FW de Klerk will be cremated in a private ceremony on Sunday and a state memorial service will be held for him at a later date

The South African flag will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period, which will last from Wednesday sunset until Sunday night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that from tomorrow evening at sunset until Sunday evening, South Africa will observe a mourning period in memory of former president FW de Klerk. The flag will be flown at half-mast during this period.

On Sunday, the De Klerk family will hold a private memorial service and cremation. Ramaphosa said that there will be a state funeral held for the former president at a later date.

Ramaphosa said that the government has been speaking to the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation about how to honour the late former president. They wish to get participation from political parties, leaders and civil servants.

President Ramaphosa has declared a national mourning period in memory of FW de Klerk. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Remembering FW de Klerk

Former president FW de Klerk passed away at his home in Cape Town on 11 November 2021, aged 85. The national mourning period and state funeral announcement follow previous statements that no such events would occur, due to concerns about De Klerk's involvement in apartheid.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

FW de Klerk was South Africa's last apartheid president and is often credited for his role in the country's transition from apartheid to democracy, for which he jointly won a Nobel Peace Prize with former president Nelson Mandela.

However, in a video released by his foundation shortly after his death, the late former president admits to his involvement in apartheid and apologises. Many South Africans were dismayed by this video and publicly threatened to disrupt any state funeral that is held for him.

Reactions to the mourning period

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"De Klerk was Head of State and government. His reputation among us does not remove government constitutional protocol during his passing as former Head of State..President Ramaphosa did the correct thing to be presidential."

@Mosky_Mothapo asked:

"Is it a holiday?"

@budspencer83 shared:

"Presidential and not petty. Well done Mr President."

@Kagiso_tl0u believes:

"If we live without laws, we are not different from animals. The late statesman deserves what all other statesmen get when they kick the bucket."

Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation says FW De Klerk was an apartheid denialist

Previously, Briefly News reported that there have been a number of civil society groups that have used the death of FW de Klerk to reflect on his legacy as the last president of the Apartheid regime, as well as, the president that decided to transition South Africa into a democracy.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has reacted to De Klerk's apology video and the foundation feels that the late former president had ample time to issue this apology to the citizens of South Africa.

De Klerk, according to the foundation, squandered opportunities to rectify apartheid's injustices and reconcile with South Africans.

Source: Briefly.co.za