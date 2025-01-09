Ndaba Mandela has spoken out after the arrest of his younger brother at their grandfather's former home

Five people were arrested at a Houghton residence, which is the former of Nelson Mandela

The individuals were arrested after law enforcement officials traced a stolen vehicle to the property

Ndaba Mandela has opened up about why Nelson Mandela's former home has been neglected and why his brother was arrested at the property. Image: Dia Dipasupil/ @_ArriveAlive

GAUTENG – A family feud is partly to blame for the arrest of one of Nelson Mandela’s grandchildren.

That’s according to Ndaba Mandela, who confirmed that his younger brother Mbuso was one of five people arrested at a property in Houghton which once belonged to Nelson Mandela.

Officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested four men and one woman at the property on 8 January 2025, where JMPD discovered a stolen vehicle.

Ndaba explains that Mbuso stayed at the property

Speaking to Times LIVE, Ndaba confirmed that the house was not rented out but was home to his younger brother, who had neglected it.

Ndaba and Mbuso are two of Magkatho Lewanika Mandela’s sons and are the younger brothers of Mandla.

“The property is not rented out by anyone but has been neglected by Mbuso, who has been living there for years,” he said”

“There was a drug problem by Mbuso and his accomplices, but they all got arrested. I have kicked everyone out of the property, so there is only Andile (his other brother) and security left,” he added.

Ndaba blames family feuds for issues

Ndaba added that the property had fallen into disrepute because trustees refused to carry out their duties of looking after it.

He added that their aunt was also preventing them from doing their own renovations as she was trying to take the house away from him and his brothers.

In 2024, Ndaba and two of his brothers were preparing to fight the potential sale of the property.

Mbuso to appear in court on Friday

According to the JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, Mbuso and four others will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, 10 January 2025.

The five were arrested after officers traced a hijacked Toyota Corolla to the property.

According to an officer involved in the arrest, Madiba's grandson and his girlfriend denied having any knowledge about the vehicle before their arrests.

Mbuso is no stranger to being in trouble with the law and has been arrested on more than one occasion. In January 2022, he also admitted to abusing his girlfriend.

