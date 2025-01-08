The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested five people at a Houghton home

The suspects were arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm

South Africans are horrified, as the suspects were arrested at the home of former President Nelson Mandela

Five people were arrested at Nelson Mandela's Houghton home, including a grandchild of the former president. Image: Media24/ Gallo Images

GAUTENG—The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit has arrested five people at Nelson Mandela's former home.

The individuals were arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm on 8 January 2025.

JMPD swooped on the suspects at the Houghton home, Johannesburg, after receiving a tip-off.

Hijacked vehicle leads to arrest

According to the JMPD, the Tactical Response Unit received a tip-off from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a hijacked vehicle.

The vehicle in question, a White Toyota Corolla, was reportedly hijacked on 8 January along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

Officers then proceeded to the vehicle's location, finding it was the residence previously owned by former State President Nelson Mandela.

The vehicle, as well as an unlicensed firearm, was recovered, and the five individuals were arrested.

SA applauds arrests of suspects

Social media users were full of praise for officers, while some also commented on the house where they were arrested.

@magebengwa said:

“This country. Imagine at Nelson Mandela's house. Yhoo.”

@got_tuck asked:

“Criminal hide out in Mandela’s property. Where’s his family? Are they involved?”

@Jabulani_GP stated:

“Such disrespect to the former President😠.”

@lesiamolibeli said:

“Hebanna. Things have really gone south.”

@kokififty5 asked:

“If they can occupy the house of the late struggle hero, then what about unmonitored and unkept government buildings all over the CBD?”

@Daniel7YinYang added:

“It’s sad what's happening. Cry, my beloved country.”

@hiltandchuckdog said:

“You can't make this up. Only in SA.”

@mstauree asked:

“Why does everyone presume the house was hijacked? This could just be family members.”

@mvuzosoko said:

“What a shame. This was the house of the most powerful man in the world; now it's housed and riddled with car hijackers.”

