Fikile Mbalula earned criticism after he arrived at Robben Island on a luxury yacht and not the ferry like other ANC members

National Executive Committee member Donald Selamolela defended Mbalula, saying he doesn't arrange his own transport

South Africans described the official explanation as being lame, saying that the ANC would also defend its members

The ANC has explained why Fikile Mbalula arrived at Robben Island by yacht and not ferry, but South Africans aren't buying the excuse. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Peter Titmuss

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended Fikile Mbalula following criticism of his mode of transport to Robben Island.

The ANC visited the island where Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners were incarcerated on 8 January 2025, during their week-long visit to the Western Cape ahead of their anniversary celebrations.

The party celebrated its 113th anniversary at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday, 11 January. Last year, it was held at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Mbalula transported aboard luxury yacht

While other ANC leaders used the museum ferry, Sikhululekile, to get to the island, Mbalula travelled in style.

The party’s Secretary-General (SG) arrived on a luxury yacht which belonged to businessman Fernando Acafrao. His mode of transport reportedly shocked some ANC leaders, as the party wants to avoid the luxury lifestyle image that many associate politicians with.

NEC member defends Mbalula’s entrance

National Executive Committee (NEC) member Donald Selamolela has defended Mbalula's entrance, saying that the SG should not be blamed.

“The Secretary-General does not arrange his own movements. Whatever he goes with is determined by the ANC. It would have been the ANC that arranged whatever means of transport Mbalula used,” he said.

He added that people knew the truth and understood that there were those determined to tarnish the image of the ANC and its leaders.

In explaining why Mbalula didn’t travel with the others, Selamolela said that the SG was scheduled to address different programs in Cape Town on the same day he had to also be at Robben Island.

“We didn't want him to be on a ferry that would take time. It is true it is expensive to use that type of transportation, but I must clarify that we have respect for our people and a commitment to ensuring our programme of reconnecting with our people is fulfilled,” he added.

South Africans frustrated with official excuse

Selamolela’s comments have not sat well with social media users, with some viewing it as a poor excuse.

Freemo Memela said:

“This conduct will cost them votes come the 2029 election. Their arrogance makes them defend their corruption.”

Ganjaman Sensimillah stated:

"They live in luxury while poor people live in shacks.”

Dinake Hendrick added:

“Thats what they are good at, protecting each other for nonsense.”

Dennis Wood said:

“Even if Mbalula does not arrange his transport, he is adult enough to refuse such a luxury by asking for alternative means. But then, this how the ANC governs, at the expense of the poor. Shame on you.”

@Zollisa stated:

“I guess he's not even allowed to say no.”

@MarkTriesta said:

“Makes no difference. He has shown a clear inability to think for himself and see how it would look. All this illustrates is his preference for the big life, irrespective of the optics. No ethics nor morals. No principals.”

@mafikan exclaimed:

“Come on, what a lame excuse. He is the Secretary-General and has all the organisation’s details. Nothing goes on without his knowledge.”

Mbalula criticised for congratulating FRELIMO

In a related article, Mbalula earned criticism online for publicly showing support for Mozambique's ruling party, FRELIMO.

The Mozambican Constitutional Council declared FRELIMO the winner of the recent elections, sparking mass protests in the country.

Briefly News reported that Mbalula tweeted a congratulatory message to the president, but South Africans accused him of being tone-deaf.

Source: Briefly News