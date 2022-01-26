Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mbuso Mandela, has publicly admitted to physically abusing his girlfriend

Social media user Musa Khawula shared the shocking clip on social media where Mbuso confessed to what he has done

The people of Mzansi are furious as they can only imagine what Tata Mandela would have thought of this

Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave! Mbuso Mandela has come out to admit that he physically abused his girlfriend.

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mbuso Mandela has admitted to abusing his girlfriend. Image: Instagram / @bonafideclicks

Source: Instagram

With gender-based violence being so rife in Mzansi, Mbuso knew what was coming for him after making this confession. In a hectic clip, Mbuso admitted to putting his girlfriend’s head through a security gate, smashing it through the glass and strangling her. What a wow!

Social media user and widely followed account, Musa Khawula shared the horrifying clip to his Twitter page.

“Mbuso Mandela admits to abusing and strangling his girlfriend.”

Mzansi reacts to the disturbing confession by Mbuso Mandela

People could not believe their eyes and ears. Tata Mandela would have been so disappointed in his grandson, yoh!

The people of Mzansi rushed to the comment section to fire shots at the abuser. There is no explanation for this and people pray the women gets herself out of there, despite the public confession.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Puseletso__M said:

“Thinking an abuser is gonna stop after making them post on social media... just leave!!!”

@TheeNororo said:

“Which one is this one and is the GF going to use this video for anything or it's for vibes, she's going to continue dating him after this.”

@Sakhumuzi_Zwide said:

@Chantel_M3 said:

