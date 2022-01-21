Zoleka Mandela is very pregnant with her sixth baby and it is starting to get hard to do everyday activities

Taking to her Instagram, the proud momma showed off her beautiful belly while cleaning the hosue with her girls

Peeps had a good laugh at Zoleka’s clip and swooned over her bump, they know what it feels like to be this pregnant lol

South African writer, activist, and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela is very pregnant and ready for this baby to make its appearance lol.

Zoleka Mandela has people busting over her and her daughters cleaning the house along with her very pregnant belly. Image: Instagram / @zolekamandela

Being pregnant is not for the weak! Carrying around that big bump takes a lot of energy, however, normal life still goes on.

Zoleka took to her Instagram with a sweet clip of her and the girls cleaning the house. Showing off her beautiful bump, the hot momma expressed how tough it is cleaning with this baby inside of her lol.

Babes, you are a superwoman!

“19.01.2022 - Dear Diary, all the men have finally left … Like, left the girls and I to clean up after them!!! We’re done cleaning the house and it’s starting to really feel like home, I just really want it to feel like home for my kids, hey!!! Anyway, now that you he house is sorted … I’m literally spending all day in bed because my back and feet are killing me!!! Good night, beloved Queens!!! #BabyZingce #ZolekaMandela #Zanyiwe #Zenzile #41YrOldMotherOf6 #ZolekaMandelaVideos”

People react to Zoleka’s hilarious ‘diaries of a pregnant momma’ video

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at Zoleka’s clip. Many can relate to what this momma is going through, it’s tough!

Cleaning, cooking, looking after children, and just trying to stay alive in general, is TOUGH when you are this pregnant.

Take a look at some of the comments

@lulekamashoba said:

“Queens of today, stand firm and bold for their children ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@lusandamchunu1 said:

“Where is Zenzile going with that bag in this time of the night, she also wants leave?”

@judy_prettythick said:

“You look so adorable yazi, like pregnancy look good on u gurl... ”

@simzlavisto said:

“Such a beautiful tummy mummy, sbwl”

Mzansi’s Zoleka Mandela pens heartfelt letter to other housewives

In other Zoleka Mandela news… Motivational speaker, Zoleka Mandela, took to social media to pen a beautiful and uplifting letter to other housewives. She also explained that being one is not as easy as some people would think, reported Briefly News.

Zoleka Mandela took to her Instagram account recently and penned the most heartfelt letter. She opened up about the stereotypes of being a housewife and explained it's not as glamorous as people think it is.

Most people think that being a house wife leaves you with tonnes of free time, to go have coffee dates with your friends, perhaps do your hair or nails and basically wait for your darling husband or children to come home. But being a housewife is more than that, you are not only seeing to the kids at home, but also making sure the house is in order, not to mention the countless chores and errands that you have to get done.

