A sweet lady from a small town in KZN recently graduated with Summa Cum Laude and was beaming with pride

Social media user @Tsopogumede shared her amazing news on social media, letting the world know that she is a qualified engineer

People showered her with praise, wishing her all the best on whatever the future holds for her, they have no doubt she will achieve greatness

Getting your degree is one of the most amazing feelings ever! This young boss babe just completed her engineering degree and managed to smash it with Summa Cum Laude.

Social media user @Tsopogumede recently smashed her engineering degree and shared the news online. Image: Twitter / @Tsopogumede

Studying towards any degree takes a lot of time, dedication and many sleepless nights. Standing up and receiving that piece of paper though, makes it all worth it.

Social media user @Tsopogumede reigns from Eshowe in KZN and she recently became a qualified engineer! Taking to social media to share the amazing news, the good sis let peeps know that she completed with Summa Cum Laude.

Babes, congratulations!

“Imagine finding out on the day that you did not only graduate with Cum Laude but Summa Cum Laude! This right here is a newly qualified Engineer from a small in Kwazulu Natal Eshowe.

“ From Eshowe to Europe

“God is faithful ”

People cheer as the graduate blinds them with her glory

Seeing posts like this always leave people filled with pride. Peeps showered the graduate with messages of congratulations, wishing her well for whatever the future brings.

Summa Cum Laude is a huge achievement, and this lady deserves every bit of praise that she received.

Take a look at some of the comments

@MosesSelepe4 said:

“Congratulations are in order, Eshowe must celebrate with you because you will plough back and enlighten them, never forget where you come from. This is not your victory, it is not only your family's, but your community's and the nation's. Bayete.”

@sakhi_dlamini said:

“Congratulations and we'll done mkhaya crush yami yakdaaaala. ”

