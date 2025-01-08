The number of people killed in the deadly N3 accident on the Van Reenen's Pass has been revised from 18 to 17

Authorities, through an initial investigation, identified a truck driver who fled the scene as a Zimbabwean national

A Renault Clio car went over passengers' bodies as they lay dead on the road in another accident the same night

An investigation into the horrific N3 Van Reenen's Pass accident is underway while police hunt the driver of a truck involved in the crash. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Original

KWAZULU-NATAL — After revising the death toll in the horrific N3 accident down from 18 to 17 — and the number of children killed from five to seven — authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver of a truck.

The crash, which involved a heavy vehicle, a taxi, and a passenger car, occurred at about 8.30pm on Monday, 6 January 2025, along the Van Reenen's Pass.

Manhunt for identified Zimbabwean trucker

Authorities initially reported 10 deaths, and later 18 after the death toll rose.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On Tuesday, the KZN Transport and Human Settlements Department confirmed that a search for a Zimbabwean truck driver was underway.

According to Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma, the driver, who has since been identified, fled the scene after the accident.

"An investigation to determine the cause of this shocking accident is underway. However, we've quickly determined the truck driver to be Mr N Mbedezi from Zimbabwe," said Duma.

He said a technical team met with police investigators and, based on their initial findings, the taxi had crashed head-on into the truck.

"From the video footage obtained, the minibus [taxi] lost control, swerved into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a truck at about 8.30pm.

"At the time, there was rain, and the conditions were dark and misty.

"The truck, driving southbound, was heading towards Durban from Johannesburg, and the taxi was heading in the opposite direction."

The taxi's 18 passengers included the driver. Seventeen people died at the scene, with only one survivor — a girl child.

"We are comforted by her recovery and thank health professionals for providing quality healthcare," said Duma.

The deceased were seven men, three women and seven minors, consisting of four girls and three boys.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the deceaseds' families."

Duma said a second accident occurred on the night in which a silver Renault Clio, coming from Durban, went over passengers' dead bodies strewn across the roadway after being flung from the taxi.

However, the Renault occupants were not injured.

"We commend our dedicated Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), emergency services, and other key personnel that responded swiftly to the rescue and clean-up operation," added Duma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News