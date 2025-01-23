A man suspected of killing his 17-month-old toddler in Wesselton township in Ermelo will appear in court

He allegedly inflicted severe injuries on the baby and strangled her in Wesselton township in Ermelo

The 22-year-old was arrested on Monday, 30 December 2024, on an unrelated charge while appearing in court

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane told Briefly News the hospital sounded the alarm on the suspect

MPUMALANGA — A man is set to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 23 January 2025, for the alleged murder of his 17-month-old daughter.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane told Briefly News he was arrested during an unrelated court appearance for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Monday, 30 December 2024.

Suspiciously dead child taken to hospital

During the incident involving his child, the man, 22, allegedly inflicted severe injuries on the baby and strangled her before reportedly causing her death.

Ndubane said it happened in Ermelo's Wesselton township.

"On the early morning of 30 December, he arrived at the hospital with the baby, claiming she sustained injuries after falling off the bed.

"[However], after examining her, the medical staff established that she had already passed away," said Ndubane.

The hospital contacted the police to report that the girl had suffered severe and suspicious-looking injuries.

"The toddler had several bruises all over her body, and there were signs of strangulation. The father was arrested on an unrelated case of assault with intent grievous bodily harm (GBH) and has stayed in custody."

Police arrested the man later the same day during his appearance on the assault GBH charge. This developing story will be updated with the outcome of the murder appearance once available.

