Six members of a family in Bizana were found dead in the Eastern Cape, and the cause of death is not known

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in their home alongside her three children and two children from the family

The family learned of the incident on 25 January 2025, and South Africans were in disbelief

BIZANA, EASTERN CAPE — South Africans were left speechless after a family discovered six of its members, including five children, had died in Bizana in the Eastern Cape on 24 January 2025. They were found on 25 January.

6 family members die

According to SABC News, what happened to the 27-year-old woman and the children is unknown. She and her three children were found dead at another family house. Two other family children were also found dead. The South African Police Service did not suspect any foul play. One of the family members, Mthembeni Makhoba, said they did not know what happened.

South Africans shaken

Netizens were shaken by the incident and shared their views on Facebook.

Papa'nolo Mamabolo said:

"The birth province of the father of the nation has turned into a blood pool."

Steve FX said:

"Someone from the Eastern Cape must come forward and explain what's going on and what is the motive behind these killings."

Donald McDonald said:

"Remember what the president of Botswana said about crime in South Africa."

Pebetsi Chiloane said:

"The entire six family members. May their souls rest in peace."

Mthabeni Moyo said:

"Jesus is around the corner. Mark my words."

Family of 4 killed in massacre in KZN

In another article, Briefly News reported that a family of four was brutally massacred in KwaZulu-Natal in November 2023. Five suspects entered their home and opened fire, killing them instantly.

One man and a 19-year-old teenager survived the incident. South Africans were horrified.

"Hitmen are now popular in KZN. Karma will hit them hard, and they will know how painful it is to lose a loved one."

