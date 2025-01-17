Four people from the same family in Estcourt were killed in a tragic crash on the R103 near Ladysmith

The relatives were travelling back from a funeral when their car collided with a taxi and flipped numerous times

Ward councillor Edith Lite detailed how the deaths were a massive blow to the community at large

Four family members were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a taxi and flipped over numerous times. Image: @_ArriveAlive

KWAZULU-NATAL – The community of Estcourt is still reeling following the deaths of four relatives in a horrific car crash, R103, on 10 January 2025.

Anilduth Ommapersad, his wife, Rekadevi, and their cousin Ashokkumar Sidiyal were instantly killed during a collision with a minibus taxi. The taxi also collided with a bakkie between Roosboom and Colenso near Ladysmith.

Anilduth’s sister, Neershnee Naidoo, succumbed to her injuries reportedly while she was being transported to hospital.

Ward councillor devastated by deaths

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Ward 10 councillor Edith Lite explained that the tragedy shocked the community of Forderville and Estcourt as a whole.

Lite visited the families of the bereaved following the accident, explaining how distraught they were.

“The one family I went to, the sister couldn’t even talk, the way she was crying,” she said.

“This is a huge blow to our community, especially the Forderville community,” she stated.

Lite added that she, as well as the whole community, were really hurting following the tragedy.

The fatal crash also involved a bakkie, which the taxi collided with after making contact with the family's vehicle. @_ArriveAlive

Family killed while returning from funeral

The four relatives were returning from the funeral of a family member in Ladysmith when their vehicle crashed into the taxi and flipped several times.

Inclement weather and a wet road are believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident happened less than a week after another horror crash in the area on 6 January. A baby was the only survivor of the tragedy.

Anilduth and his wife Rekadevi are survived by their three children and three grandchildren. The couple, who recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, were described as loved and admired by everyone.

17 killed in horror crash near Ladysmith

In a related article, 17 people were confirmed dead following a deadly crash on Van Reenen's Pass near Ladysmith.

Briefly News reported that the people were killed following an accident involving a truck, a taxi and a car.

The incident occurred on 6 January 2025 on the road notorious for many deadly crash over the years.

