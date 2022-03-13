President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Khayelitsha District Hospital to get his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at the weekend

The president again urged South Africans from all walks of life to get vaccinated, saying the fight against the virus was not over

Ramaphosa added that once people have been vaccinated, they should take the next step and get their vaccine booster shots

CAPE TOWN - More than a year since getting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived to receive his Pfizer booster shot on Saturday.

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa received his additional dose after engaging the community of Ngaka Modiri Molema at the inaugural Presidential Imbizo hosted at Mahikeng's Mmabatho Stadium in the North West province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received his Pfizer Covid 19 booster shot. Image: @PresidencyZA

Here, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to continue to vaccinate as the fight against Covid-19 continues. He added that people who have been vaccinated should take it a step further and get the booster vaccine.

"The fight against Covid-19 is not over. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. And once you've done so, get your booster shot."

Scepticism over president's move

Netizens weren't particularly kind to Ramaphosa on social media as they questioned the sensibility of his move to get the booster shot. Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions to this below.

@Des Naidoo wrote:

"I don't need to see what's boosting you. I wanna see how you gonna boost this country back into shape. You and your goons have successfully run us down as a country, what are you doing about it?"

@Daniel Mogotlane said:

"Why is this important for reporting? Is it a PR for Pfizer? Hehehe! The document with 158 000 side effects is made public and then he takes a Pfizer shot?"

@Khuthadzo Keezy Mesediac Madala added:

"Now, this is a clear indication that he's getting jabbed with a placebo, not the real thing. A'int no way in hell, after that damning report, would one want to risk their life."

'Would Mandela have sat idly by?'

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Ramaphosa said South Africa had been approached to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine before calling and speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

But Ukraine's ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, questioned Ramaphosa over whether the country has had an active response to the conflict.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, Abravitova said Moscow's history of helping the country fight against the apartheid regime is emerging as an excuse to ignore the monstrosities afoot in Kyiv.

Noting the current state of affairs, after high-level talks towards a ceasefire collapsed, The Guardian reported, Abravitova said Ukraine was under heavy shelling from opposition forces. She made no bones about her hope and that of her fellow countryman in the face of the unfolding conflict.

"I would hope Putin brought [Ramaphosa] up to speed to gain 'insight into the situation in Ukraine due to Russia's invasion'," she said.

