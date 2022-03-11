President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks about the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa is on the side of peace and Putin was appreciative of the approach SA is taking to the war on Ukraine

Some South Africans feel that the Ramaphosa should call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday, 10 March, exactly two weeks after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Amid the war on Ukraine, Ramaphosa re-emphasised his commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir continue to strengthen diplomatic ties amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Image: Mikhail Svetlov

In a series of social media posts, Ramaphosa stated that the telephone conversation between him and Putin helped him better understand the situation that has unfolded between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa added that in his conversation with Putin he outlined South Africa's position on the war in Ukraine by stating that SA believes that conflict should be resolved between parties through mediation and negotiation, according to News24.

While South Africa has been criticised for its approach, Ramaphosa stated that SA is mainly on the side of peace, and taking this approach does not mean that the country has zero regard for human rights. Ramaphosa went on to say that Putin was appreciative of South Africa's balanced approach to the ongoing war.

Ramaphosa's posts:

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's call with Putin

@TykeKeith said:

"Well played sir. This approach has been repeatedly shown to be the best way. The conflict between the ANC and the apartheid regime was resolved in a very similar way. Thank goodness that the measured advice of the International Community in the 1960s and 1970s paved the way.

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"Let's stay away from this matter because we don't want to get into trouble with Russia and we also don't want sleepy Joe to slap us with sanctions. Let's sit quietly in our little corner and pretend to be unaware of it Mr President."

@Dagmar15174116 said:

"If you are playing the role of a mediator, first thing, tell Putin to stop the atrocities against civilians in Ukraine and get a ceasefire to stop the war which was unleashed from Russia! Secondly, call President Zelenskiy to hear his story too."

@JohnyBlue7 said:

"Why should Ukraine negotiate when they have done nothing to deserve this? History will remember you sided with the loser and the oppressor."

@AurigenZA said:

"Being a member of BRICS is not a qualifier to mediate in this war. It's a disadvantage, as the mediator and process will be seen as partial. This war has been turned into a tragedy, watched and condemned by the world. SA could get deeper into a whole it shouldn't be in. Careful!"

