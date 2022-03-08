Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is not planning on running away or leaving the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv

In a social media post, Zelensky had some inspiring words of encouragement for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its attack on the country

Social media users across the globe sent well wishes for the Ukrainian president and his citizens

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Monday, 7 March to share a video of himself in his presidential office in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

It has been almost two weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Zelensky says he has no intention of hiding or running away.

Since the start of the invasion on 24 February, Zelensky has stated that while he believes he's the number one target, he does not plan to leave Kyiv, reports BusinessInsider.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will not be leaving Kyiv despite Russian troops continuing the assault on the city. Image: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

In the most recent video, Zelensky explained that Mondays have long been recognised as "bad" days, but that as the war continues, each day feels like another terrible day, another Monday.

"We must realise that every day of struggle, every day of resistance, creates better conditions for us," said Zelensky.

He encouraged the people of Ukraine as Russian troops continued to invade the country, calling them heroes for protesting against the war. Zelensky continued, saying that once the war is over, everything will be rebuilt again and it will be like it never happened.

"We will rebuild everything. We will make our cities destroyed by the invader better than any city in Russia," said Zelensky.

Take a look at the video below:

Ukrainian president inspires social media users

@RiceOverMatter said:

"I'm shocked that Zelensky mentioned the street he is on. If it were me, I would be hiding. Perhaps he's confident that the Russians can't get to him or he's willing to take that risk. From the USA, I tip my hat to the Ukrainian people. Victory over Putin!!"

@JB_MnAndCa said:

"Wow! You can really see how Zelensky has been inspired by the protests across the country, even in towns that are held by Russian invaders right now has really buoyed him and made him even MORE resolute! Slava Ukraine!!

@mgwrexham said:

" Stay strong, Ukrainian friends. Your president is an inspiration to you and to the world."

@Pixieonamission said:

"He is a brave man, thank God he is on the right side though... That voice would have me follow him anywhere."

Jacob Zuma backs Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war and seemingly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his response through a statement released by the JG Zuma Foundation, Zuma says Putin was justified in his response to Ukraine because he felt provoked.

Msholozi stated that as a prominent member of the African National Congress and his commitment to the liberation of South Africans, he felt obligated on commenting on what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, reports TimesLIVE.

