President Jacob Zuma has weighed in the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and he's showing empathy towards Putin

Msholozi is off the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the wrong by attacking Ukraine because he felt provoked

Social media users have opposing views on Zuma's statement; some people are in agreement with Zuma's stance while others think Msholozi is on the wrong side

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has now weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war and seemingly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his response through a statement released by the JG Zuma foundation, Zuma says Putin was justified in his response to Ukraine because he felt provoked.

Msholozi stated that as a prominent member of the African National Congress and his commitment to the liberation of South Africans, he felt obligated on commenting on what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, reports TimesLIVE.

Former President Jacob Zuma continues to back his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: IVAN SEKRETAREV/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Zuma, Putin has always been steadfast about his stance on the eastern expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) into Ukraine and as a result, Putin rightly felt threatened about the possibility of an alliance between NATO and Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Ukraine and Russia are separated only by a line on the map and not by the Baltic Sea — why is this complicated to understand?" asked Zuma.

Zuma went on to say that when the United States of America feels threatened, they are known to retaliate and stop anyone who poses a threat. Zuma goes on to say that Russia and Ukraine's differences could have been resolved without the current escalation had it not been for the intervention of "Western power".

Msholozi goes on to say that Putin will eventually bring peace between the nations because he knows him to be a man of peace.

Here's the full statement:

South Africans share their thoughts on Zuma's statement

South Africans are still not on the same page when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some people felt that Zuma is using the Russia-Ukraine war as an opportunity to centre himself.

Here are some comments:

@LiberalsAreNaiv said:

"Does Jacob Zuma wish that Ukraine ceases to become a country, but falls under Russia as one of Russia's federal subjects?"

@MMtshiza said:

"Tjoo other Foundations are busy condemning the loss of life,but yours is using that unfortunate event to gain public sympathy and attacking Cyril"

@ChristianHLau said:

"Russia is a nuclear-armed country with a massive army. Nobody is going to attack it. Basically, this statement says "if a country feels threatened, it can invade other countries". Taking the moral high ground has never been Mr Zuma's strong suit."

@ThokozaniNicho2 said:

"If Ukraine is recognised as an independent state of Russia then that translates to say Ukraine is free to associate herself with any organisation of her choice. Any injustice and Human rights violation must at all cost be rebuke. Mxe it's just Politics on the expense of people "

@mahlalini21 said:

", as usual Zuma had to make it about himself. So now he blames Western powers for removing him from office? Which Western powers did he collude with to remove Mbeki?"

ANC slams EU for "excessively harsh and severe" sanctions on Russia

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) weighed in on the European Union (EU)'s sanctions on Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In the last several days, the political and economic union of 27 member states suspended the distribution of news broadcasts from the Kremlin's Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik across the EU, citing the State-controlled outlets were "disinformation and information manipulation assets."

However, South Africa's ruling party insists the sanctions on Russia and its media operations, among others, was draconian. The ANC has since called on the EU to justify its position, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News