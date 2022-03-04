The United States of America wants South Africa to take a stronger stance against Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine

The Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, believes South Africa abstained from the UN vote because Russia carries the USSR legacy

Some South African on social media believe that South Africa should not interfere but can become great mediators

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has come under fire for choosing to abstain from the United Nations vote to condemn Russia and call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to retract his troops from Ukraine.

The United States of America has now urged South Africa to stop sitting on the sidelines and label the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The United States of America wants South Africa to take a stronger stance in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Image: Filip Singer

US diplomat from the Embassy, Todd Haskell, stated that it's important for African nations to take a stance when Russia has the choice to trample on Ukraine's democracy, reports News24.

Haskell says the US is working hard to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor to convince SA to take a stronger stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Haskell emphasised that South Africa's reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not a neutral attitude, but rather a choice of sides.

Ukraine ambassador puzzled by SA decision to abstain from UN vote

Liubov Abravitova, the Ukraine ambassador to South Africa, said she believes that South Africa chose to abstain from the UN vote because the country feels obligated to Russia for the support it received from the Soviet Union.

“We must understand that Russia, which took the legacy of the USSR, is strongly following the narrative of its importance in the countries of Southern Africa and, generally, in Africa," said Abravitova.

Abravitova made these comments following the SA's decision to abstain from the UN vote alongside the US Chargé d’affaires, Haskell.

South Africans share thoughts on SA's stance in the Russia and Ukraine conflict

@tazer25 said:

"SA has an opportunity as a mediator in this conflict. I recently became aware that Ramaphosa played a huge part in ending the war in Northern Ireland. Imagine that..."

@Nzimalamase said:

"Stop dragging us into this. Let western countries resolve it themselves. In SA we are affected by starvation so can’t fight and make a decision with an empty stomach."

@Inenekazi1 said:

"Vele we're not sitting on the fence we're sitting on a crate drinking Savanna and minding our own business."

@26nanzito said:

"Tell US Embassy to leave us alone President Putin make it loud and clear at the beginning anyone who gets involved will see ghost so tel US to leave us alone #BRICS"

@jobsmokoena said:

"SA has already asked Russia to recall troops and also asked the UNSC to wake up and do its job and mediate. Next thing is to send the army, is that what the embassy would like SA to do? What exactly do we have, will SA sanctions really work?"

Ukrainian association urges South African government to immediately cut economic ties with Russia

Briefly News previously reported that the South African government has been called upon to act decisively as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) is digging deep for their allies in the southern tip of Africa to respond to the request in kind. The request: to stop all economic relations with the country waging the conflict – Russia.

The Ukrainian community took to the streets of Cape Town to demonstrate outside the Parliament building in an attempt to have their cries heard. Various slogans with messages strewn across were carried by the country's immigrants and other supporters standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

