Pretoria-based Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Abravitova says getting support for Ukraine from South Africans is proving to be a challenge

Abravitova says South Africa still has a strong affiliation with Russia because of the help the country offered Mzansi during apartheid

South Africans on social media are not on the same page in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

PRETORIA - Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Abravitova who is stationed in Pretoria says she is having a difficult time rallying South Africa behind her country in the midst of the Russian invasion.

Like other ambassadors across the globe who are trying to get other nations to stand with Ukraine in the time of war, Abravitova says South Africa still shows affection to Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Abravitova says she working tirelessly to help African students stuck in Ukraine. Image: Phil Magakoe

Abravitova says there is barely any recognition of Ukraine's plight from Mzansi's locals and believes this could be based on the shared history between Russia and South Africa in the fight against the apartheid, reports News24.

She notes that many fighters from South Africa went to the old Soviet Union for military training and education which formed strong ties between the nations.

Abravitova added that Ukraine was also part of the union, however, after the Soviet Union fell, Ukraine focused on its economy and less on ties with African nations, reports East Coast Radio.

Abbravitova says she is however grateful for the flowers that have been left South Africans at the Ukrainian embassy.

Ukraine ambassador is working on getting African students home

Abbravitova says spends her days trying to get Ukrainians out of the war-stricken country reunited with their family members that are currently residing in South Africa.

She adds that she is also trying to help at least 16 000 African students who have found themselves stranded in Ukraine return home.

South Africans have mixed opinions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

@obenclifford said:

"I will continue to support Ukraine, but my question: is NATO membership more important than the lives of Ukrainian? Can't Ukraine build its future without relying on Russia or NATO. There is no way Ukraine can be independent after joining NATO."

@TshaksO said:

"Russia assisted in the struggle against apartheid. Ukraine should not expect South Africa to just switch off because they said so."

@SeanP88ZA said:

"African communists had a strange abusive relationship with Russian dictators throughout history. Very ironic as Russia is a super white country that doesn't like black skin, but commies in Africa will look past that if Rusky funnels money and arms to them."

South Africa students stuck in Ukraine after Russian invasion

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans studying in Ukraine have been stranded there after Russia invaded the country.

“We were told to evacuate our homes, and we are currently in a subway to keep safe. We have heard explosions, but we do not have a clear instruction or direction on where we should go," one of the students said.

According to IOL, the students are scared and desperate to be evacuated from Ukraine. But, instead, the students said they found themselves living in fear, hiding in subways after Ukraine turned into a conflict zone.

