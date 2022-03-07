Advocate Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector, took to social media to share where she stands on the Russia-Ukraine war

Madonsela unequivocally stated in a series of posts on Twitter that she stands with the people of Ukraine and not Russia

Some South Africans are not on the same page with Madonsela and believe that her ambitions might be too high when it comes to global leaders she praised

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela has taken a firm stance in the Russia-Ukraine war and says that she stands with the people of Ukraine.

In a social media post over the weekend, Madonsela applauded global leaders for setting an example by condemning Russia for its actions against Ukraine. She described Russia's actions are a violation of international law.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says she stands on the Ukrainian people. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Madonsela's comments come after the South African government chose to abstain from the United Nations Assembly condemning Russia for invading Ukraine.

Madonsela's full post:

"Global leaders are setting a great example in their condemnation of Russia’s #UkraineInvasion in violation of international law and its massacre and dislocation of civilians in violation of humanitarian law treaties. This precedent will, forthwith, apply to all similar violations."

Madonsela also weighed in on a post by the Russian Embassy in South Africa. The Embassy thanked South Africans for their support in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Embassy stated that it has received numerous correspondence from South African citizens and organisations who showed their solidarity with Russia.

In response to the post, Madonsela stated that she was grateful for the support the Soviet Union offered during apartheid; however, she chooses not to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killing of innocent people.

Here's the full post:

South Africans weigh in on Madonsela's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

@Shanur said:

"The violation, murder, dispossession of open-air imprisonment have been perpetrated by Israelis for almost 7 decades. Whilst we condemn in the strongest terms the invasion, (and Ukraine flags are allowed at European football matches but NOT Palestine) let’s remember this Holocaust."

@kgotsoolebogeng said:

"This precedent will, forthwith, apply to all similar violations..." We are advised to Dream Big Mama Thuli, but this Dream is TOO big. It will never happen, especially when Westerners still have people like you, JP Mlambo and others in the Media, soze."

@michell12906210 said:

"How dare the #ANC say South Africans support Russia. Hell no! Don’t speak for me. I don’t support the ANC and I certainly do not support Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine #UkraineInvasion. #IStandWithUkraine"

@digitally_papza said:

"The fact that the Ukrainian government is arming civilians and sending them to fight professionals... But let's leave it, its sibling rivalries. Thina we will watch from the sidelines. Not our war."

