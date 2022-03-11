Dudu Zuma-Sambudla did not hold back what she thought of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership in her recent tweet

She mocked his approach to the Russia-Ukraine war when Ramaphosa said he gained an understanding of the situation after a call with Vladimir Putin

South African online users responded to her post with their views on her opinionated statement

Daughter of South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) ruffled some feathers online after throwing shade at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duduzile Zuma threw shade at Cyril Ramaphosa's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This was after she responded to Ramaphosa’a tweet where he thanked President Vladimir Putin for taking his yesterday, so he could gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine.

Duduzile said:

“The Fact That You Don’t Have An Understanding [Of] The Situation Unfolding…Wow!!! We Are Led.”

Her statement not only undermined Ramaphosa, but also sparked a few opinionated views from netizens. Check out some of their responses to the post:

@CaswellBjalane7 responded:

“Why are you abusing yourself? But I blame your dad. He didn't properly prepare your exit from Union Buildings. Your heart is still there. Wise president’s plan for their kids' life after presidency! Here you're stuck - shame!!”

@cab_delivery commented:

“President Vladimir Putin is fully aware that the SA's President is Cyril Ramaphosa, not Jacob Zuma. Whatever President Ramaphosa said to him, Putin understands that it's the SA message as a country and not from a corrupt family who always follows where the money is.”

@inkingayodwa said:

“This means that President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't read Manyi's essay on the war. He is not even aware that this war is somehow related to even your father's removal as the president of this country, as Manyi clearly stated in his essay.”

