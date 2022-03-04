Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recently posted a statement on Twitter that left netizens confused about her standpoint on Julius Malema

She responded to a tweet by a SA politician Andile Lungisa, who praised the EFF founder as a revolutionary leader

Dudu said Malema is her leader, and Saffas were left trying to make sense of her support for someone who called for her father to be arrested

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla left South African online users quite perplexed with a statement she made in response to a tweet about EFF leader Julius Malema.

Duduzile Zuma shared a Twitter post indicating her support for EFF leader, Julius Malema. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The original tweet was shared by the former deputy president of the African National Congress Youth League, Andile Lungisa, who posted a photo of himself shaking Malema’s hand. It was captioned:

“Happy birthday, my brother, my comrade, you remain a revolutionary for future generations will forever salute and call your name Julias [sic] Malema, not different from Biko, Sobukwe, Tambo, Sankara. We are in court today to support our President of Economic Freedom in our lifetime.”

Duduzile then responded to the post saying:

“Beautiful To See My Leader.”

Saffas found her statement rather confusing as Malema has previously been vocal about not being close to her father, Jacob Zuma, and even called for his imprisonment last year.

Although he was a fierce supporter of Zuma while he was ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president, after Malema left the ANCYL and formed the EFF, his tune changed.

Duduzile a Malema supporter?

Saffas responded to the tweet with their comments and many questions directed to Duduzile and her support for Malema.

@MabGee26 reacted:

“Criminals supporting each other.”

@mrlungisa asked:

“Leadership unjani?”

@MokhaliOa replied:

“Dudu, do you want to tell the public about those days and maybe they understand why you still hang up to Malema?”

@AdrianDaPatriot responded:

“I can see you will always be a follower. Everybody is your leader.”

@Privilegednot commented:

“Looking for a husband this one… money running out and soon will start looking like Nkandla’s cleaner and not the chatelaine.”

@Bhuti31441838 asked:

“Confusion at its best. Uphi ubaba Ka Duduzane?”

@Nami98434793

“Yes He’s the LEADER.. he played a HUGE role to remove ubaba kaDuduzani in POWER and also the arrest of ubaba wakho.”

