Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla got the Twitterverse talking after she shared a stunning selfie with a caption that seemed to frustrate many

Jacob Zuma's daughter had peeps commenting on various parts of her caption but she didn't seem to respond to anyone

Her gorgeous picture went quite viral on the bluebird app gaining over 3 400 likes in just over 24 hours

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a beautiful selfie on Twitter and peeps are responding in various ways. The caption of the post referred to Duduzile's commonly used phrase during the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng - "We see you".

Dudu often used the phrase when resharing posts of people rioting in various areas against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The caption read:

"If 'We see you' was a person in 2021... Ndim'lo. Thank you for the love and support. Happy holidays."

Duduzile Zuma shared a snap of herself online and peeps are trying to make sense of her caption. Image: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

Take a look at Duduzile's post below:

Some South Africans are in full support of Duduzile

@lesejanekokwana wrote:

"We love you Dudu, and we are in support of you."

@AbinaarRas responded with:

"A lekker festive to you, uBaba and family. Wishing you all good going forward. My president for life."

@LKSingo added:

"Happy holidays indeed and safe one for you and your family."

Some peeps in the Twitterverse were frustrated and annoyed by her caption

@SiphoMaisela6 tweeted:

"You show off with your expensive jewellery bought with taxpayer money while we suffer without food for our children. Sies."

@LabiaMajora6 responded with:

"No doubt you are tired of trying to market a failed, unriveting, uninspiring book that failed to live up to expectations."

@Damas51219424 added:

Don't forget that you the living high life at the expense of poor peoples money. But even if people keep misleading us one day we all going to account for our sins."

This tweep came through with receipts to make sense of Duduzile's caption

