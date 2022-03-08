Former South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni took to social media to share a funny photo edit

The photoshopped image shows SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head inserted in the place of his

The post fulfilled its intention to give online users a good laugh as they responded to the tweet with banter

It appears that retirement is treating former South African finance minister, Tito Mboweni pretty well as he enjoys the lighter side of life. He took to social media to share a photoshopped image of President Cyril Ramaphosa as himself.

Tito Mboweni showed off his photoshop skills in a recent post featuring SA presidnt Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter, Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni shared the Twitter post recently which featured an image of himself and a second one of the same image but with Ramaphosa’s head inserted in the place of his.

“In difficult and challenging times, it is good to have a moment of laughter!! Who is who here?” he captioned the post.

Online users joined in on the fun as they shared funny images and comments in response to the tweet. Check out their comments below:

@Mpho98209842 said:

“You want to be president.”

@MrG_Africa reacted:

“Cyril Mbowenaman!”

@silas_timoteus_ commented:

“We miss your cooking please cook today and take pictures.”

@MmeliMdawu wrote:

“Tito ke Cyril and Cyril ke Tito.”

@Shilane1 said:

“Haha wa bona how funny this picture editing app is. Imagine if it was illegal.”

@JoburgCebLion replied:

“These pictures show, Cyril is Tito and Tito is Cyril. Same WhatsApp group. Nothing else.”

@Pololo4U responded:

“But you look alike comrade.”

Source: Briefly News