Prince Mashele recently levelled criticism at President Cyril Ramaphosa about his presidency, which Mashele thinks has been disappointing

Tito Mboweni disapproves of Mashele's criticism of Ramaphosa and proceeded to defend the president

Mashele believes that Ramaphosa has failed South Africa and that he is a worse leader than former president Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency has been criticised by Prince Mashele, a political analyst. However, former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, took offence at Mashele's remarks and has come out in defence of the president.

Mashele claimed that, "Cyril Ramaphosa is the weakest president of SA since 1994." The analyst also compared Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma and concluded that Zuma was more courageous than the current president.

Mboweni expressed disdain for Mashele's arguments, which included the analyst saying that Ramaphosa has disappointed South Africa by not fulfilling the promises he made in his presidential campaign.

Mashele's criticism of Ramaphosa

Mashele argues that the issues caused during Jacob Zuma's term in office made it easy for Ramaphosa to win South Africa's trust with promises of renewal and rebuilding, TimesLIVE reports.

“Is there a sane human being in SA who has seen any evidence of the ANC being rebuilt since 2017? If anyone has come across such important evidence, please share it with us,” Mashele said.

Reactions to Mboweni's defence of Ramaphosa

@Constitution_94 believes:

"Prince Mashele has been consistent. He is not wrong."

@errolbsk said:

"Prince Mashele is one angry man. Maybe life hasn't been good to him."

@NtataRefiloe asked:

"What have you been doing all these years that you've been in power? When you look at SA do you feel proud as a leader? If you were to meet all the stalwarts that died for this country to gain democracy, what would be your explanation for this state? Are you not ashamed of yourself?"

@ChaukeCleopatra shared:

"It would make sense if Ramaphosa was criticised by people who have been in his position or people who can even come up with solutions. I've come to learn, it's easy to criticize from the outside."

@starbla46704495 remarked:

"Lest we forget you are the ANC and the ANC is you."

