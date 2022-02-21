Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to discuss former president Thabo Mbeki's comments that South Africa is a nation

Mboweni believes that SA is divided and as such should not be referred to as a "nation" but rather as a "nation in formation"

The Twitter post blew up with an array of responses from Saffas, with some being in agreement with Mboweni and others defending Mbeki's words

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a highly opinionated response to something he heard from former SA president Thabo Mbeki. According to Mboweni, Mbeki referred to Mzansi as a "nation".

Mboweni believes that the former president was wrong in calling South Africa a nation and should have rather said the country is a "nation in formation". Mboweni spoke about a divide he believes is still prevalent in SA.

The former governor of the South African Reserve Bank stated that although the people of SA occupy the same geographic location, the country is still not a nation. He added that he is willing to debate his comments.

TIto Mboweni says SA is a "nation in formation", not a "nation" as described by Thabo Mbeki. Image: Gläser/ullstein bild and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni's tweet gained over 3 900 likes on the bluebird app:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some social media users sided with Mbeki

@vngalwana asked:

"So, which "geographic formation's" budget speech did you present in Parly all those many months ago?"

@BongMelz wrote:

"Constitutionally we are a nation, Tito. Culture and language will always be different but that doesn’t mean we are not a nation."

@ramalokot shared:

"Go and cook your garlic and leave national issues to statesmen."

These netizens sided with Mboweni

@The_RealNtando responded with:

"Please say it out loud Mr Mboweni... We still don't have the Land and economy!!!"

@Emmanuel_Sk_ tweeted:

"I couldn’t agree more, even your cooking is way better than our status quo."

"Brothers in arms": Tito Mboweni's surprising post about Fikile Mbalula gets SA talking

In more news about Mboweni, Briefly News previously reported that former finance minister Tito Mboweni treated social media users to a photoshopped snap of himself with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Mboweni shared a loving caption to accompany the picture which confused many cyber citizens. He wrote:

"Brothers-in-arms."

This came as a surprise to many as the former minister just recently complained about potholes, which fall under Mbalula's purview. Netizens responded in all kinds of ways to the rather surprising tweet shared by Duke of the Duchy of Makgobaskloof:

@Jumak_SA asked:

"Mara these shoes every day vele? When do you wash them?"

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"But you come to us complaining about potholes..."

Source: Briefly News