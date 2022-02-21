An artist created a thought-provoking portrait of struggle veteran Chris Hani with a face mask resembling EFF head Julius Malema

The interpretation of the portrait seems to be that Malema is Hani in disguise as his face would have covered Hani's if the mask were to been worn

While many social media users were frustrated by the unique comparison a few netizens discussed why the artist chose these specific politicians

An artist who goes by Nkanyiso Madondo created a detailed portrait of late struggle icon Chris Hani holding a face mask of EFF CIC Julius Malema. The portrait insinuates that Malema is Hani in disguise which seemed to upset tons of cyber citizens.

@BassilSabelo shared the picture online with a touchy caption that infuriated a lot of people. Political followers in Mzansi were confused as to why the former South African Communist Party leader was being compared to Juju.

A handful of netizens did enjoy the concept of the portrait and discussed the correlation between the vocal EFF leader and the late chief of staff of uMkhonto we Sizwe.

A portrait insinuating that Julius Malema is actually Chris Hani in disguise has frustrated many locals. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg and WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the portrait below:

Cyber citizens seem to be offended by the comparison

@kenny_from_dund said:

"No, stop it. Chris Hani was never a Gucci revolutionist."

@Lex101111 shared:

"Why are you people disrespecting Chris Hani, why don't you use Tony Yengeni for such things? Chris Hani hated thugs who steal from the people and drive Mercedes Benz. Toni Yengeni got into trouble for it and Julius gave a King a German car."

@ThaboSchoeman wrote:

"Why is Chris Hani so disrespected, it's so heartbreaking do you guys know who he was?"

These netizens believe the portrait has some truth to it

@VDlakulu responded with:

"To whoever did this deserves a round of applause."

@jovis_p tweeted:

"Best picture ever. Chris was black."

@Lucky56707067 added:

"I love it."

