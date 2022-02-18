“Never”: Cassper Nyovest’s Fans Claim He’s the Most Humble Celeb, SA Weighs In

Cassper Nyovest's fans recently claimed that their fave is the most humble celeb in the country and Mzansi weighed in on the rapper's fans' comments

A social media user had asked Mzansi who is the most humble entertainer in the country and many peeps put their fave's names up for consideration

Disagreeing with Mufasa's fans, the Siyathandana hitmaker's haters shared that the hip-hop artist used to be humble before the money started rolling in his bank account

A social media user recently asked Mzansi who is the most humble celebrity. Many peeps took to the comments section and put forward names of their faves.

Cassper Nyovest’s believe he’s the most humble Mzansi celeb. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's fans also shared that the rappers is one of the most humble entertainer in the country. The rapper's haters started wilding out in the comments section.

The trolls took to Twitter and didn't mince their words when they slammed Mufasa. Many shared that Cassper Nyovest used to be humble before the money started rolling in. Cass has multiple sponsorship deals, his own liquor brand and signed a R100 million deal with Drip Footwear.

@PrincessMarshm2 wrote:

"Asoze, not him k'dala not now."

@PaulKaraboRamah said:

"Not anymore... He used to be."

@Fikitiser commented:

"Never."

@Thuske1997 reacted to the tweep who showed love to the Siyathandana hitmaker:

"No malume, no!"

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. Instagram user zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

mnktlali added:

"Your inspiring display of wealth.....we actually watched you put in the work....you are doing very well...Cass."

