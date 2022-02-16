Tito Mboweni took to Twitter with a Photoshopped snap of Minister Fikile Mbalula and himself on a walk

Social media users were left baffled by the caption and image as Mboweni recently shared a post online complaining about potholes, which are Mbalula's problem

The former finance minister was on the receiving end of trolling and roasting as netizens tried to get to the bottom of his statement

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni treated social media users to a photoshopped snap of himself with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Mboweni shared a loving caption to accompany the picture which confused many cyber citizens. He wrote:

"Brothers-in-arms."

This came as a surprise to many as the former minister just recently complained about potholes, which fall under Mbalula's purview. Netizens responded in all kinds of ways to the rather surprising tweet shared by Duke of the Duchy of Makgobaskloof.

This edited snap of Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula has confused many cyber citizens. Image: @tito_mboweni

Take a look at the post in question below:

South African cyber citizens troll the former minister

@Jumak_SA asked:

"Mara these shoes every day vele? When do you wash them?"

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"But you come to us complaining about potholes..."

@moshta wants to know:

"Are you guys going to fix the potholes?"

@theHirohito responded with:

"Brothers of Destruction..."

@CosiRomanis tweeted:

"Brothers-in-arms are men fighting for a common cause. Is it the war on potholes?"

@DonaldMabasa8 added:

"Brothers in lootings."

Oh no he didn't: Tito Mboweni leaves peeps in hysterics with viral snap

In more news about Mboweni, Briefly News previously reported that the gleefully spirited former finance minister cast his commentary gaze on fashion and many fashionistas were having none of it.

Mboweni had been keeping tweeps enthralled with his myriad posts about African cuisine, fine dining as well as fashion, and footwear. He then took to Twitter to post a photo of himself wearing a jacket that he had purchased in 1994 and the witticisms flying out of peeps mouths was enough to make an old lady blush.

Mboweni captioned his post:

“I bought this brown leather jacket in 1994. Still in good condition and warm. Just like them Clarks shoes. Don’t change what works for you. (Loyalty too!)”

