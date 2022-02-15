Bukayo Sakhi took to social media to share how amazing his mother is at solving problems by giving an example

Bukayo stated that his mother's impressive tactics allowed for his sister's stolen car to be recovered and also resulted in arrests

Netizens were extremely impressed by his mom with some sharing similar stories and others asking for his mom's contact details

Bukayo Sakhi shared a story about his mom's crime-solving abilities on the TL and Mzansi wants her number. According to Bukayo, his sister's car was stolen a week ago and his mom decided to come through.

The young man revealed that his mom visited Mhlab'uyalingana in northern KZN, a place known to have special 'abilities'. Bukayo stated that the car was recovered shortly afterwards and to make the story even better, the perpetrators were arrested!

Social media users took to his replies section to discuss the area in KZN as well as Bukayo's mom's amazing sleuthing.

Take a look at the viral post about Bukayo's mom below:

Social media users want more info

@SophieMampe__ asked:

"Do you think we could get help on a national level? Like say, government? Asking for a country!"

@EbonyNgema wrote:

"I'm here for all the people who want contacts. DM me."

@ModimoBaloi said:

"I used to stay at Mhlabuyalingana... I can tell you the car was found because it was supposed to be found... DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY."

@oddeomontle responded with:

"Number? I need help with a dress of mine that went missing back in 2010."

@Sam_anqu· tweeted:

"Can your mom please plug her contact? Someone owes a substantial amount of money that has gained compound interest by now. "

@IAMGIFTSA added:

"Does your mother take clients?"

Hocus pocus: Witchcraft bumper sticker goes viral, Mzansi can't stop laughing

In more news about 'special powers', Briefly News previously reported that peeps were left rolling over with laughter after a pic of a funny bumper sticker placed on the back of a white vehicle went viral.

The snap which was shared on the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page shows the back of a VW Polo with a white bumper sticker along with red lettering that reads:

“Enter at your own risk, this car is protected by Muti.”

The hilarious photograph received 620 likes, 47 comments and 45 shares on social media at the time of writing this report. Saffas could not hold back their laughter and took to the comments section with their witticisms.

Source: Briefly News