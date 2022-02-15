A social media user named Mokhure took to Twitter to share a post of his solo celebration of Valentine's Day

Many South African netizens were not too impressed by the young man's food choice and the fact that he spent the day alone and roasted him online

A few locals commended Mokhure for being able to live his life by himself without the pressure of dating weighing on him

A young man who goes by Mokhure on Twitter shared that he had a solo date on Valentine's Day. Mokhure purchased a small pizza and drink which he enjoyed with his own company but Mzansi apparently has no chill.

Local social media users not only roasted Mokhure's choice of meal but also the fact that he did not spend his day with a significant other. It seems some Saffas don't love their own company as much as Mokhure does.

A handful of netizens loved the fact that the young man did not need to spend lavishly in order to enjoy the day of love.

Mokhure's post gained over 25 000 likes:

Social media users roast the young man's solo date

@White__Melanin_ wrote:

"Lol so this supposed to be a "DATE" vele?"

@Foreva_Chill said:

"This is content for Facebook, not here though."

@Uphasin_Kaymo shared:

"What is a "date"? Is it now an outing between two or more people? It's really shocking how people go on "solo dates" or am I the one who's lost?"

These netizens loved his idea

@SethuMthembu responded with:

"You deserve it."

@Twice1_lungi tweeted:

"A king that takes care of himself."

@Sandile98703074· added:

"So I announce to you the newly elected chairman of next year's men's conference."

