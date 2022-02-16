During the State of the Nation Address debate, Ronald Lamola criticised Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu

Lamola feels that Shivambu and Malema's attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech were unfounded and unnecessary

The minister said that the Constitution and the rule of law in South Africa are working well and should not be disparaged

CAPE TOWN - Yesterday (15 February), Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, spoke at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate, where he criticised the EFF leader and his deputy, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

Lamola referred to Malema as an “EFF supreme leader” who calls the shots and makes others bend to his will. He added that he disagrees with the EFF leader's opposition to President Ramaphosa's SONA speech.

According to TimesLIVE, Lamola's disapproval of Shivambu is based on the EFF deputy leader's argument that South Africa has been a key player in China's economy. Lamola said that Shivambu does not understand China-South Africa relations.

Lamola's turn in the SONA debate

Lamola defended the rule of law and the South African Constitution during his SONA debate speech, News24 reports. The minister responded to claims made by Lindiwe Sisulu that the Constitution had not provided meaningful changes for south Africans.

"Attacks disguised through revolutionary sounding phrases remain counter-revolutionary; they are against the people. It is a language aimed to replace people's institutions with a personality cult where only one person thinks for the whole nation," Lamola said.

The minister said that the Constitution represents the efforts of many of South Africa's most outstanding legal minds and is a vehicle for transformation. He concluded that the rule of law had not disappeared, but was temporarily injured.

South Africans react to Lamola's SONA debate speech

@MikeBarendse said:

"@EFFSouthAfrica please try to educate Floyd on how modern, globally linked economies function. His mind is trapped in silly Marxism/Leninism/Maoism dogma. Economic illiterate."

@KhutsoOriginal asked:

"Between Floyd Shivambu and Ronald Lamola who understands the economy better? Can you even compare the 2?"

@SocietyNews shared:

"He is taking on Malema and Shivambu one man. The top two of the EFF."

@Umkomanisi remarked:

"He seems obsessed with Malema."

@muandamulaudzi2 said:

"Lamola failed to give empirical evidence to his assertions. It’s just his view, no research."

