A social media user took to Twitter to share a video of how to pretend you own a Volkswagen Golf 8 R

The clip shows the German machine’s powerful revving engine before it switches to a turbo vacuum machine which makes a similar sound

Amused South African online cyber citizens responded to the funny post with humour and banter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Whether it’s the latest edition or the old school version, the Volkswagen Golf is a much-loved car model in Mzansi by both young and old.

Its powerful engine, speed, and stunning sporty aesthetic make it one of the most sought after vehicles around. Which is no wonder why one social media user, @CiroDeSiena, came up with a creative way to help Golf 8 R admires pretend they own one.

A man shared a funny video comparing the Golf 8 R's engine to a turbo vacuum cleaner. Image: @CiroDeSiena/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared a video of the German machine’s powerful revving engine. It can be heard making some loud “vrr phaa” sounds. The video then switches to a turbo vacuum machine which makes a similar sound as the engine. @CiroDeSiena further smacks the machine to give “phaa” sound effect.

“How to pretend you own a Golf 8 R,” he captioned the Twitter post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African online had a good laugh upon viewing the funny post. They responded with laughing emojis and banter.

@LSomana said:

Hahaha...I was vacuuming our "Taxi Truck" on Sunday night after hauling some pallets for a DIY project. I don't think my neighbours are happy.”

@GI_Irvin wrote:

“I’d save a million rand with that turbo vacuum cleaner.”

@clarencesdb reacted:

“Blowing hot air.”

Volkswagen’s Jonathan Mogotsi will be racing this Golf 8 GTI in Mzansi's GTC

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that 30-year-old Jonathan Mogotsi is ready for the big time after having his debut season in the GTC Series curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The Johannesburg-based driver will hopefully have an uninterrupted season in the Golf 8 GTI touring race car in 2022.

The GTC Series, which started in 2016, has grown to be one of South Africa’s premier racing competitions. This year will see four brands competing for the title over seven races.

Mogotsi's rise in the Volkswagen Motorsport team has been prolific after he won the VW Driver Search competition in 2016, securing him a place in the German team for the Polo Cup series, Quickpic reports.

Source: Briefly News