Jonathan Mogotsi is living every boy racer's dream: the 30-year-old won Volkswagen's Driver Search competition in 2016, securing him a place in the VW team for the Polo Cup

In 2022, Mogotsi will race a Golf GTI in his first season in the GTC Series against the country's top touring car drivers

The Johannesburg-based driver competed in the Polo GTI Cup from 2017 to 2019 and has graduated to become a fine racer after being an avid gamer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

30-year-old Jonathan Mogotsi is ready for the big time after having his debut season in the GTC Series curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The Johannesburg-based driver will hopefully have an uninterrupted season in the Golf 8 GTI touring race car in 2022.

The GTC Series, which started in 2016, has grown to be one of South Africa’s premier racing competitions. This year will see four brands competing for the title over seven races.

Jonathan Mogotsi will be racing this Golf GTI in Mzansi this season. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Mogotsi's rise in the Volkswagen Motorsport team has been prolific after he won the VW Driver Search competition in 2016, securing him a place in the German team for the Polo Cup series, Quickpic reports.

CarMag reports that the machinery Mogotsi and teammate Daniel Rowe will be driving is based on the Golf 8 GTI and is powered by a highly tuned version of the Wolfsburg-based firm’s EA888 turbocharged 2,0-litre, four-cylinder engine. Power is sent to the rear axle only. Speaking of power, Volkswagen says it has 370 kW and 600 N.m.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Motorsport said:

“As Volkswagen, we are passionate about unearthing talented drivers who would have otherwise not had an opportunity to compete in the sport. Our partnership with Squadra Corse is giving us a pipeline to unearth and nurture new racing talent. This year we will have a new driver who will be representing Volkswagen Squadra Corse in the CompCare Polo Cup,” added Rowe.

Dates for the 2022 Extreme Racing Festival:

5 March – Killarney Raceway, Cape Town

23 April – Zwartkops Raceway, Pretoria

28 May - Scribante Race Track, Gqeberha

2 July - Redstar Raceway, Delmas

6 August – East London Grand Prix, East London

17 September - Killarney Raceway, Cape Town

15 October - Zwartkops Raceway, Pretoria

Current CompCare Polo Cup driver, Nathi Msimanga will be joined by new driver, Xolela Njumbuxa. Msimanga, in only his second year of racing for Volkswagen, finished in sixth place out of 18 drivers on the grid in the 2021 season.

Njumbuxa is a new face to motorsport and will join the Volkswagen Squadra Corse team for this year’s season. Njumbuxa is currently studying Motor Trade at Midlands College in the Eastern Cape where he has also gone through a motorsport development programme with Algoa Motorsport Club.

Nathi Msimanga and new driver, Xolela Njumbuxa will drive in the Current CompCare Polo Cup this season. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Chery South Africa releases pricing for its flagship Tiggo 8 Pro SUV

Chinese carmaker has finally made good on its promise to launch its second SUV in South Africa, the Tiggo 8 Pro, Briefly News reports.

The big news is that at the local media launch this week, the brand released the pricing of the two-model line-up.

The flagship model is available in trim lines: Distinction and Executive derivatives, power comes from a 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine with 145kW and 290N.m mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch transmission.

The Chinese carmaker says the Tiggo 8 Pro will be comprehensively specced and standard across the range will feature an 'Around View' camera system, stability control (ESP) and traction control and a digital tyre pressure monitoring system. The exterior styling, seen in the image above, features a three-dimensional “Galaxy inspired” grille, the “Tiger Eye” Matrix type LED headlamps and multi-layered LED daytime running lights.

Source: Briefly News