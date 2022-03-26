Hyundai has launched a seven-seat version of its Creta SUV, called the Grand Creta and prices start from R449 900

In terms of the range, there are five models on offer that include two trim levels: Executive and Elite and two different engines and gearboxes with all power sent to the front wheels

The SUV boasts 200mm of ground clearance and has LED headlights as standard across all models, in terms of infotainment Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto forms part of the standard features

Hyundai has added yet another SUV to its range in South Africa – the Grand Creta – with two extra seats, a longer body and wheelbase, a long list of standard features and a superior ride that all come at a very competitive price.

The addition of the seven-seater Grand Creta, with different looks and design features than its 5-seater namesake, means that Hyundai now offers an even more comprehensive and one of the biggest ranges of sports utility and crossover vehicles in South Africa.

New Grand Creat is now available in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

With two specifications levels – Executive and Elite – for features and equipment and a combination of two different engines and gearboxes, the Grand Creta line-up of five derivatives offer a wide choice to customers.

Exterior

.The bold front grille with its dark chrome accents fits in with the rest of the Hyundai range while giving the Grand Creta an identity of its own. The more-than-ample 200mm ground clearance is evident from its recognisable SUV profile and emphasises the versatility that the Grand Creta offers its driver and occupants.

LED daytime running lights are standard on all derivatives and forms part of the neat headlight cluster. LEDs are also used for the headlights and the rear light cluster on all derivatives.

Creta exterior is larger than the normal mode;. Image: Quickpic

Viewed from the side, one recognises the longer body, which is all still in proportion due to a 15 cm increase in the Grand Creta’s wheelbase compared to the smaller Creta. The Grand Creta Executive derivatives’ 17-inch wheels and the Elite’s 18-inch wheels are both attractive and add to the impressive profile with its bold wheel arches. The wheels also offer enough rubber between the road surface and the rims to perform its SUV duties.

At the rear, a dark chrome strip between the rear light clusters, a bold Hyundai logo above it and twin-tip, rounded square exhaust outlets round of the back design.

Interior

The interior of the Hyundai Grand Creta immerses you in uncluttered design. Complete with premium dual-tone interiors and artificial leather seats in all derivatives, the carefully selected materials accentuate the aesthetic. An airy and cool ambience is created by the light-coloured seats.

The Elite versions display information for the driver on a 10.2-inch Supervision cluster and start the engine with a push button. Other Elite features and conveniences in the interior include a sunroof, automatic climate control, blue ambient lighting strips and curtains for the rear windows that slide out of the door panels.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. Image: Quickpic

An infotainment system with an eight-inch touch screen and connectivity for Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto forms part of standard luxury features across the range, as well as a steering wheel with multi-function buttons for the sound system and cruise control. Wireless charging in the centre console for smartphones is a standard feature across the range.

Drivers of the Elite derivatives can adjust the seat electrically and can enjoy the luxury of seat cooling ventilation on a hot day.

However, the outstanding interior feature is the two seats that fold out of the floor of the boot area to provide space for seven occupants. With the rear seats down, the cargo area offers 1670 cubic litres of space, and with all seatbacks up, 180 cubic litres of space behind the third row. The second-row seatbacks can be folded down in a 60:40 ratio, which enables several seating configurations – allowing inter alia the transportation of long objects.

Safety

Several active-safety features combined with static safety equipment such as frontal and side airbags for the driver and front passenger and two curtain airbags. Among the SmartSense active safety features is front and rear Park Assist for the Elite derivatives (front only for Executive level); Hill-Start Assist Control that prevents roll-back; and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for all versions.

The outer seats in the second row are fitted with ISOFIX anchorage points for a child safety seat.

Engine and transmission

A duo of engines are on offer: a 2,0-litre Smartstream MPi engine and a Smartstream 1,5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

In the entry-level Executive versions, the 2,0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission and the 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the turbocharged 1,5-litre diesel engine is linked with the six-speed automatic gearbox in an Executive and Elite derivative. There is also an Elite version with the 2,0-litre petrol engine and the automatic transmission.

All derivatives are driven through the front wheels. The petrol engine’s maximum power output is 117kW and a torque output of 191N.m. From the turbodiesel engine comes 85kW and peak torque of 250N.m.

Suspension and drive modes

Elite derivatives of the Hyundai Grand Creta benefit from a front-wheel-drive traction control system that makes it easier to navigate difficult driving terrain:

Snow Mode: This can be selected with a knob on the middle console to handle winter driving conditions;

Mud Mode: When selected, sensors will detect wheel slippage and distribute the torque to the wheel with the best traction; and

Sand Mode: The system will ensure that the correct gear is selected and distribute torque between the front wheels to guarantee optimal traction.

In the Elite derivatives the driver can also select a drive mode from the following:

Eco: For best possible fuel consumption;

Sport: For those times when more speed and power is needed; and

Normal: Halfway between the previous two modes.

The suspension, with an optimised design to reduce weight, consists of a MacPherson strut setup in front and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear. With the longer wheelbase of the Grand Creta, it delivers an excellent, quiet ride with extremely low levels of Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH), both on tarred and gravel roads, Hyundai says.

The top model even features a tray in the rear. Image: Quickpic

Pricing

Grand Creta 2.0 Executive MT -R449 900

Grand Creta 2.0 Executive AT -R489 900

Grand Creta 1.5 Executive Diesel AT -R 509 900

Grand Creta 2.0 Elite AT - R539 900

Grand Creta 1.5 Elite Diesel AT - R559 900

Hyundai says all prices include a seven-year or 200 000km manufacturer’s warranty; a four-year or 60 000km service plan; and roadside assistance for seven years or 150 000km.

