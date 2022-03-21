Bentley Orlando commissions a space-themed Bentayga Speed with Cypress exterior accented with Orange Flame

The Interior theme includes Galaxy stone fascias and waist rails blending seamlessly with a unique fluted interior, there are even orange micro-piping matches exterior highlights

Naim for Bentley speaker grilles finished in satin black, individual personalisation requests double in the first quarter of 2022, the Mulliner Design team completed 100 requests in 2022 so far

Bentley Orlando has used Mulliner’s extensive capability to produce a bespoke space-themed Bentayga Speed for one of its customers. Using feature content from Mulliner’s personal commissioning guide and a number of bespoke elements, the resulting Speed is a stunning individual example of the craftsmanship associated with Mulliner.

The exterior paint shade of Cypress is famously familiar from the launch of the first-generation Continental GT in 2003. The dark metallic grey with subtle green undertones creates a dark, stone-like exterior, with visual presence increased by the use of Blackline Specification – replacing all exterior bright ware with gloss black version. Orange Flame accents to the gloss carbon fibre Styling Specification take inspiration from comet dust trails racing across the night sky and add a bright contrast to the Cypress paintwork.

Bentley’s has already completed 100 unique design requests for 2022, a doubling of demand in comparison to the previous year. Image: Newspress

Inside the beautifully crafted cabin, the first individual feature visible when opening the doors are the illuminated treadplates depicting planets orbiting a solar system, Newspress reports.

The eye is quickly drawn to the Orange bezels surrounding the Galaxy Stone fascias set into the dashboard and mirrored on the door waist rails. The smooth bright surfaces contrast the dark grey tactile stone emphasising the highly bespoke nature of this customer commission.

The cabin is trimmed in Beluga and Porpoise, providing a dark, night-sky-esque backdrop for the accents of colour, Caranddriver reports. Unique satin black speaker grilles, of the class-leading ‘Naim for Bentley’ sound system, discreetly hide in the shadows, with the Naim centre badges illuminated like stars in the night.

The unique and bespoke fluting in the door recesses can also be seen emanating from the bright orange Bentley seat emblem towards the outer edges of the shoulder area. Orange micro piping trails the seat edges and encircles the floor mats.

The largest splashes of Orange can be found nearest the driver, like solar eruptions. Image: Newspress

The largest splashes of Orange can be found nearest the driver, like solar eruptions. The centre spoke of the steering wheel and gear lever are the brightest areas within the interior, both trimmed in beautiful contrast hide.

Bentley’s in-house bespoke and personalisation division – Mulliner - has already completed 100 unique design requests for 2022, a doubling of demand in comparison to the previous year. 2021 saw the success of the dedicated Mulliner Design team as they completed their 1000th bespoke commission since inception seven years ago. The extensive portfolio includes coach-built cars, Blowers, limited editions and an incredible array of individual customer projects.

The pace of growth has increased at the start of 2022, with continuing demand of individual personalisation of Bentleys across the model range.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. Image: Newspress

The Bentayga Speed takes the Bentayga’s extraordinary abilities to new levels, utilising the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers peak power of 467kW. Effortless acceleration is always guaranteed thanks to 900N.m of torque, available as a plateau from 1500 rpm to 5000 rpm.

With exceptional performance, comfort and handling, the maximum speed is 306 km/h, while the 0-100km/h sprint is delivered in 3.9 seconds.

To use this power with ease the Bentayga Speed is equipped with four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, Sport at the other and with Bentley mode – the balanced recommendation of Bentley’s chassis team in Crewe – alongside a Custom mode for customers who opt to create their own driving set-up.

Individual personalisation requests double in the first quarter of 2022. Image: Newspress

Uniquely, the Sport mode has been calibrated to enhance response from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, together with the air suspension system and Bentley Dynamic Ride. The effect is a more dynamic and engaging drive.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. This system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering and ensures maximum tyre contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling. Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system – whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in – has made Bentayga Speed even more responsive to drive.

The Bentayga Speed’s optional carbon-ceramic brakes are the largest and most powerful brakes available from Bentley, with a maximum braking torque of 6,000 Nm and engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1000 °C. They also provide a weight saving of more than 20 kg over iron brakes.

Unique satin black speaker grilles, of the ‘Naim for Bentley’ sound system, discreetly hide in the shadows, with the Naim centre badges illuminated like stars in the night. Image: Newspress

