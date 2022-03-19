A local "it girl" has lit up the timeline, thanks to a stunning snap of her new apartment she calls home

@keneilwechristy headed online to treat her followers to her abode by showing off the lovely kitchen area

Celebration-inspired social media users took to her Twitter mentions to raise a glass to the lass on the move

The huns with the cribs keep flooding the busy social media streets. The new apartment craze has well and truly taken hold, and @keneilwechristy was no exception when it came to her turn to flex.

The local temptress took to Twitter to share an awe-inspiring picture capturing her radiant new surroundings. The post caused enough excitement among her followers to make the post go viral.

Another hun is in a celebratory mood after securing a new crib. Image: @keneilwechristy

The caption read:

"I've got a new lease on life."

The picture shows off the new apartment's spick and span kitchen area. The orderly culinary space boasts everything from a built-in four-plate electric hob to the necessary cutlery to whip up the most hearty meals.

Standing near the empty sink, the proud occupant dangles the key to the apartment in one hand before memorialising the signature pose. The incredible post attracted 7 000 likes as Saffas gushed over the scenes.

Saffas in awe

Briefly News duly took to the mentions to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@BarekiLechuti wrote:

"Wow, beautiful. Congratulations. Are you at The Apollo? Or one of the @africrest properties?"

@Prudy_SA said:

"Congratulations sisters."

@mabra_osas added:

"This, to us, says women and the kitchen are like five and six. Never seen a pic where a woman buys a new house and snaps the bedroom to signify they got a property... It's always the kitchen."

