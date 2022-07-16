Volkswagen has a long-term plan to help reduce youth unemployment in South Africa and recently announced the latest intake of trainees

The 565 youth joined in July 2022 and are part of the German carmaker's Youth Unemployment Service (YES) programme

The partnership began in 2019, and since then, Volkswagen says 2 165 opportunities have been created for young South Africans

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa helped launched Volkswagen's Youth Employment Service (YES) programme in 2018, it has become a success story in the industry.

A group of some of the new trainees for 2022's Youth Employment Service by Volkswagen. Image: MotorPress

According to MotorPress, of the 565 trainees employed in 2022, 209 have been earmarked to be employed at Volkswagen's sites in Kariega, Sandton and Centurion.

The remaining 356 trainees will gain vital experience at Volkswagen's national dealer network and small to medium enterprises. The 12-month-long placement is aimed at providing young people without formal qualifications to gain work experience and ultimately obtain formal employment.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that over the four-year period, this programme has created 2 165 job opportunities and shows its success.

Nonkqubela Maliza, Volkswagen South Africa Director: Corporate and Government Affairs, says:

“By continuously investing in youth development, we believe we are empowering the youth to build the futures they want.”

