Mahindra announced it assembled its 10 000th Pik Up bakkie at its Plant in KwaZulu-Natal as well as showing its new corporate identity

The assembly facility was opened in 2018 at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone close to Durban

The Indian carmaker says it hit its new sales benchmark of over 1 000 average sales in the first quarter of 2022

In a momentous occasion Mahindra announced its 10 000th Pik Up bakkie has been assembled at its KwaZulu-Natal facility.

The Mahindra assembly-line workers were photographed with the 10 000th Pik Up bakkie. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Mahindra invested in the assembly facility 2018 at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone outside Durban, Quickpic reports.

Intially, the Indian carmaker opened a single assembly line and four years later the facility has reached peak single-shift production.

In the first four months of 2022 the carmaker sold an average of over 1 000 units a month. The top-selling model is the Pik Up.

Rajesh Gupta CEO of Mahindra says:

“The facility has enabled us to adapt to market needs and to serve our bakkie customers faster. For instance, our special Farmer’s Edition sold out within days of its launch and our Karoo and new Karoo Dusk, Dawn and Storm models are now available, thanks largely to the local assembly facility."

Mahindra’s new luxury XUV700 SUV lands in South Africa for final testing ahead launch in final quarter of 2022

Mahindra showed off the first examples of its new flagship SUV model the XUV700 at Gerotek near Pretoria, Briefly News reports. The Indian carmaker anticipates the model to go on sale in the final quarter of 2022.

Mahindra showed off its new XUV700 to local media this week at the Gerotek testing facility close to Pretoria. The units are in South Africa for final testing and homologation and the flagship model will be introduced before the end of 2022.

The XUV700 wears the Indian carmaker's new “Twin Peaks” logo and features exterior styling elements such as accentuated wheel arches, large windows and sculpted lights. Inside the flagship SUV will feature two 10.25-inch high-definition screens.

