Mahindra's global SUV, the XUV700, has touched down in South Africa ahead its introduction set for later this year

The Indian carmaker confirmed the first units are in South African for final testing and homologation

The XUV700 will replace the XUV500 as the new flagship SUV and carries the new brand's new “Twin Peaks” logo

Mahindra showed off the first examples of its new flagship SUV model the XUV700 at Gerotek near Pretoria. The Indian carmaker anticipates the model to go on sale in the final quarter of 2022.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa says the new XUV700 is a flagbearer for the Indian carmaker. Image: Quickpic

Mahindra showed off its new XUV700 to local media this week at the Gerotek testing facility close to Pretoria. The units are in South Africa final testing and homologation and the flagship model will be introduced before the end of 2022, Quickpic reports.

The XUV700 wears the Indian carmaker's new “Twin Peaks” logo and features exterior styling elements such as accentuated wheel arches, large windows and sculpted lights.

Inside the flagship SUV will feature two 10.25-inch high-definition screens.

The engine options include a new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 147kW and 380N and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel 136kW and 450N.m of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and power can be sent to the front wheels or four wheels.

In terms of pricing, the Citizen reports that the newcomer could be priced between R430 000 to R450 000 when it's introduced in the final quarter of 2022.

Mahindra gives SA journos sneak peek at new Scorpio-N SUV headed in 2023

Another SUV headed to South Africa from Mahindra alongside the flagship XUV700 is the Scorpio-N, Briefly News reports.

Ahead of its launch in South Africa next year Mahindra offered unveiled its new Scorpio-N SUV at the Gerotek testing facility.

The Scorpion-N was the star of the Mahindra show this week as it made its global debut at three locations around the world simultaneously. South Africa, Nepal and of course India are important markets for Mahindra. The Scorpion-N was styled by renowned design houses, Pininfarina and Mahindra India Design Studio.

In terms of architecture, the Scorpio is built on the company's new third-generation body-on-frame platform and two engines, one petrol and one diesel will be offered. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 149kW and 380 Nm of torque while the 2.2-litre turbodiesel mHawk offers 128kW and 400 Nm torque. Mahindra will offer the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options.

Source: Briefly News