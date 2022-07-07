The second-generation Volkswagen Amarok has been revealed to the world, and is set to go on sale in South Africa from the first quarter of 2023

Volkswagen confirmed five turbocharged engines, four turbodiesel and one petrol, would be available with power outputs ranging from 110kW to 222kW

The 5.35m bakkie will be built at Ford's Plant in Pretoria and features 20 new driver assist systems as well as large tablet-like infotainment touchscreens for the first time

The wait is finally over, Volkswagen revealed its new Amarok bakkie in a worldwide reveal and released important details of South African-built vehicle. It's set to arrive locally in the first quarter of 2023.

The new Volkswagen Amarok features IQ LED lights and a large 12-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen in high specification models. Image: Newspress

In terms of engines, four turbodiesel (TDI) engines and one turbocharged petrol (TSI) engine will be available across the range, Newspress reports.

The new bakkie will be built at Ford's Plant in Silverton, Pretoria. It'll be the only manufacturing plant in the world that builds the new model.

The range kicks off with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm, it'll be available in 4x2 and uses a five-speed manual gearbox.

Another version of the 2.0-litre engine sports 125kW and 405Nm, while a bi-turbo power unit has 154kW and 500Nm. A flagship 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel has 184kW and 600Nm. Lastly a petrol-powered 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine will sport 199kW but won't be available at launch.

The bi-turbo 2.0-litre diesel and 3.0-litre V6 engine models will pair a 10-speed automatic gearbox with four-wheel drive.

The Volkswagen Amarok's flagship turbodiesel engine is a 3.0-litre V6 with 184kW and 600Nm. Image: Newspress

Five trim levels were announced at launch: ‘Amarok’, ‘Life’ and ‘Style’, ‘PanAmericana’ and ‘Aventura’, IOL reports. It has a wading depth of 800 mm while the maximum payload is claimed to be 1.16 tonnes.

Inside, the Amarok will offer eight-inch instrument cluster, while the 'Digital Cockpit’ is standard on Style models and above which grows to 12 inches. In terms of the infotainment screen, a 10-inch in size is available which stretches to 12 inches in the higher spec models.

Volkswagen says the Amarok has a payload of up to 1.2 tonnes and a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. Image: Newspress

The Amarok is built on the same platform and shares many parts with the Ford Ranger, Briefly News reports.

The carmaker shares more information on the technology we can expect to see once it arrives on local shores. For starters, the analogue display makes way for a 20cm fully-digital instrument cluster displaying the speedometer, tachometer and driving modes among other information.

The instrument cluster also incorporates body-style avatars and different layouts can be chosen displaying driver-assist technologies and extra gauges. The different on-road and off-road driving modes carry a different theme when selected.

