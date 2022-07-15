Suzuki's Ertiga has received a substantial refresh to its line-up with three models available of the MPV

The luxury GLX model has been removed as Suzuki saw that it didn't make sense as it wasn't a big seller

On the safety front, Electronic Stability Control is now standard across the range, as well as electric windows, power steering, air conditioning with front ventilated cup holders, central locking

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Suzuki's MPV, the Ertiga, has been whittled down to three models for a better-specified line-up, the carmaker says. The range also receives an additional safety kit.

The Suzuki Ertiga offers more standard kit and safety equipment. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The Japanese carmaker has opted to delete the GLX flagship model and whittle the offering down to three models for 2022. The entry-level GA is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox only, and the GL in either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic remains on sale.

The MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 77kW and 138Nm, MotorPress reports.

The newer standard kit sees the entry-level GA model fitted with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and rear parking sensors as standard.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Moving on up, the GL range has new cosmetic touches such as 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome detailing on the front grille. Step inside and the first thing one notices is the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new flagship GL also has hill hold control on the four-speed automatic derivative.

Suzuki South Africa introduces its 2022 Baleno with a new engine and more features priced from R225 900

Briefly News reports that Suzuki recently launched the new Baleno in South Africa. The carmaker says it's aiming to sell 500 of its new hatchback that went on sale this month.

The new Baleno launches at a time when the Japanese brand will look to take advantage of its place in the market and in consumers' minds. The second-generation Baleno is available in GL and GLX trim with the big news being the larger 1.5-litre engine now powering the hatchback. Powe is quoted at 77kW and 138Nm.

As before, a five-speed manual and four-speed, automatic will be available, the latter has an R20 000 premium over the self-shifter. Cosmetically the latest model features new front and rear styling with chrome detailing the signifier from the front and a redesigned interior.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News